cbs17
Backyard flock in Durham County tests positive for Avian flu, NC agency says
RALEIGH — A backyard flock in Durham County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). This is the first confirmed positive in Durham County, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture. The positive sample was identified by the Agriculture Department and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
Operation Turkey touches thousands in Cumberland County through giving away Thanksgiving meals
A tradition to help feed the homeless and less fortunate comes to Fayetteville for its seventh year.
UNCP offers seamless path to NCSU vet school
Allyson Chavis and Allyson Lane met four years ago while working at a local animal hospital. It didn’t take long to discover they shared more in common than their name. Topping the list is a passion for animals and a desire to pursue a career in veterinarian medicine. They chose to turn their passion into a degree at UNC Pembroke after learning about the pathway program with the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State University.
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
Volunteers needed for final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. But she told WRAL...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
Radon Gas: Is it lurking in your house? How to test for it.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's not surprising the number one cause of lung cancer is smoking. You might think secondhand smoke is the number 2 cause, but you'd be wrong. Radon gas kills more people. This gas is responsible for 20,000+ lung cancer deaths every year. “Radon, which is a...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
sandhillssentinel.com
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade
The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
WXII 12
United Furniture Industries lays off all Triad employees overnight via e-mail, text message, letter states
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Board of Directors for United Furniture Industries (UFI) has announced the decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective Nov. 21. WXII 12 News received a copy of two letters sent from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday...
WCNC
Procter and Gamble fined nearly $35K after worker death at North Carolina facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Procter and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
sunny943.com
New Section of I-295 Fayetteville Outer Loop Opens Near Hope Mills
Another section of Interstate 295 – the Fayetteville Outer Loop – has opened, connecting from Parkton to Hope Mills. The section of the freeway connects Exit 2 at Parkton Road to Exit 4 at Black Bridge Road, according to the NC Department of Transportation. “Exit 4 is in...
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Enrollment declines in UNC System schools; more expected
(The Center Square) – Total enrollment at UNC System schools declined this year for the first time in nearly a decade, and experts predict more competition for students in years to come. In the 2022 UNC Fall Enrollment Report presented to the UNC System Board of Governors’ Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs last week, total fall 2022 headcount dropped by about 2%. “The fall 2022 total UNC System...
