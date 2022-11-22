ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Oklahoma Daily

'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl

JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Hinted At A Major College Football Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't see Tennesee finishing the season strong. On Tuesday night, ESPN revealed that the Volunteers fell five spots to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings. While last weekend's 63-38 loss to South Carolina effectively ended Tennessee's CFP chances, Greg McElroy lamented the steep decline affecting the SEC squad's bowl placement.
KNOXVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Coaching Decision

Last night's Egg Bowl loss to arch-rival Mississippi State ended a week of controversy for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, whose future in Oxford was openly questioned. But Kiffin stated point-blank that he intends to be back at Ole Miss for the 2023 season. When asked if he would be the coach next season he responded with an emphatic "Yes, I do."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast

IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season. Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury. Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale

A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
