247Sports
On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale
A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
Yardbarker
Steelers Unresponsive Trajectory Has Apathetic Mike Tomlin On A Collision Course With The 1988 Coaching Purge
The Pittsburgh Steelers rarely have had losing seasons since the NFL began playing Super Bowls to crown a champion. The 2021 off-season marked the second time in modern franchise history that they bid farewell to a Hall of Fame quarterback. Both times the team had similar succession plans, bridge quarterback to a first-round pick who was anointed as the heir apparent.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why Mason Cole’s Injury Contributed to the Steelers’ Excruciating Loss Against Cincy
Mason Cole , center on the Pittsburgh Steelers , is becoming just that reliable player the team has needed. He was injured during the second quarter of the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not play after halftime. Here are three major reasons that the loss of Cole contributed to the loss of the game…
Yardbarker
The Steelers Top 3 Offensive Coordinator Candidates The Team Absolutely Needs To Consider In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looking to sweep the season series and set themselves up to make a November and December playoff run once again. Unfortunately, the Steelers were not only outplayed but outcoached yet again. Bengals players were even reportedly saying that they knew which plays the Steelers were going to call.
Yardbarker
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad
Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
Pickett, Steelers have plan for Diontae Johnson
For the first time as a starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett is dealing with a somewhat-openly frustrated wide receiver. It’s not going to be the last time.
Despite New Roster, Pitt Runs Same Stale Offense
The Pitt Panthers are older and more talented, but they haven't executed any better on offense.
Jorge Diaz-Graham Giving Pitt Versatile Bench Spark
Jorge Diaz-Graham's size and versatility has made him a valuable asset to the Pitt Panthers over the past three games.
2022 WPIAL 2A football championship breakdown: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls
Steel Valley (11-0) Player to watch: Cruce Brookins. The Kent State recruit is one of the WPIAL’s top two-way players. On offense, the dual-threat quarterback averages 216 total yards per game, including 145 yards rushing per week. Brookins has rushed for at least one touchdown in every game and had a season-high six TDs in a quarterfinal win over McGuffey. Defensively, he leads the team in interceptions with six.
'Climbing faster than people expected.' Florida State turns corner under coach Mike Norvell
Florida State posted its first winning season since 2017, and swept in-state rivals Florida and Miami for the first time in six years.
