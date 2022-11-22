ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM 18 News

PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
VESTAL, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division

The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
TRUMANSBURG, NY
NewsChannel 36

Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Holiday Parade Celebrates Its 64th Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people came out to downtown Elmira to watch the annual holiday parade on Friday morning. There were plenty of recognizable characters like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, Elmo and friends from Sesame Street, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made the trip down from the North Pole.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

American Legion in Horseheads host Thanksgiving dinner

HORESEHEADS N.Y. (WETM) – Volunteers and members of the American Legion in Horseheads are hosting their first Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and their families. “From 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., we’re serving Thanksgiving dinner for Veterans and Veterans families or those who need it. This is the first year and if it goes well, we’re […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
wskg.org

Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S.

Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities in the future. Geothermal is not something often considered in the Northeast due to the depth required to find heat. We, as a society, face the challenges of weaning off of fossil fuels and switching to sources that do not add greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Electricity production from alternative energy sources, like wind and solar power can help, but what can be done to replace over 30% of New York State’s energy consumption that is used to heat our homes and offices? Cornell University researchers and staff may have that answer. They are exploring how the heat deep below our feet – geothermal energy – can fill this need anywhere, using Cornell’s Ithaca campus as a demonstration site.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
HORNELL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
PAINTED POST, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip

Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
NEWARK VALLEY, NY
Lancaster Farming

Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing

A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
AUBURN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Holiday Parade Route released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
ELMIRA, NY

