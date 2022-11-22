Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
Festival of Lights Postpones fireworks
The county says that due to the weather forecast this evening, the Festival of Lights is moving the fireworks show from tonight to tomorrow at 7 p.m.
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
NewsChannel 36
Thousands Enjoy Sayre Borough Christmas Parade
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Thousands of people gathered in Sayre Friday evening for the annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade. The nighttime parade weaved through downtown Sayre, bringing smiles to kids of all ages. Dozens of local organizations, businesses, dance troupes, and fire and EMS companies took part, tossing candy to spectators along the way.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Holiday Parade Celebrates Its 64th Year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people came out to downtown Elmira to watch the annual holiday parade on Friday morning. There were plenty of recognizable characters like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, Elmo and friends from Sesame Street, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus made the trip down from the North Pole.
American Legion in Horseheads host Thanksgiving dinner
HORESEHEADS N.Y. (WETM) – Volunteers and members of the American Legion in Horseheads are hosting their first Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and their families. “From 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., we’re serving Thanksgiving dinner for Veterans and Veterans families or those who need it. This is the first year and if it goes well, we’re […]
wskg.org
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S.
Heat Without Fire: Deep Geothermal in the Northeastern U.S. Deep geothermal heat could transform how energy is provided to communities in the future. Geothermal is not something often considered in the Northeast due to the depth required to find heat. We, as a society, face the challenges of weaning off of fossil fuels and switching to sources that do not add greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere. Electricity production from alternative energy sources, like wind and solar power can help, but what can be done to replace over 30% of New York State’s energy consumption that is used to heat our homes and offices? Cornell University researchers and staff may have that answer. They are exploring how the heat deep below our feet – geothermal energy – can fill this need anywhere, using Cornell’s Ithaca campus as a demonstration site.
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
Downtown Binghamton Retail Cannabis Shop to Open in January
Binghamton's first licensed cannabis store may open on Court Street early next year. Damien Cornwell, whose On Point Cannabis firm received has been awarded a retail marijuana license, said he believes the shop could be in operation in just over a month. Cornwell plans to set up the cannabis store...
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip
Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
Purple Christmas trees? It's a thing in Naples wine country
NAPLES – Someday, the story of the purple Christmas trees (and maybe the blue and orange ones, too) will be passed on from generation to generation, making spirits bright like Rudolph’s red nose and Frosty’s magic hat. This weekend, as many people head out to remote areas...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
fox5dc.com
New York mom whose baby struggled with RSV has urgent message for parents
BARKER, N.Y. - A mother of five is asking parents to keep their sick children at home after a recent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreak infected three of her daughters and led to a frightening hospitalization for one of them. Carmen Bremiller, 27, of Barker, New York — in Broome...
Parents challenge Elmira City School District’s bullying report: 18 News Investigates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A report recently obtained by 18 News, revealed the Elmira City School District reported 12 incidents of bullying and assault to the state. Yet, 18 News has been sent over 25 videos of, what seems to be, physical assault on the grounds of Elmira City schools. In an interview conducted in […]
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
Comments / 0