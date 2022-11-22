Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Nearly 1/4 Americans Are Looking to Move. These Are the Cities They're Leaving and Why
Expensive is sooo last season; affordable is in. One in four Americans is looking to move out of their home. They're leaving the expensive cities for a more affordable, sunnier alternative. Consider all of the involved costs if you're planning a move. I'm moving. The dates are squishy, but it's...
Phys.org
525-million-year-old fossil defies textbook explanation for brain evolution
Fossils of a tiny sea creature that died more than half a billion years ago may compel a science textbook rewrite of how brains evolved. A study published in Science—led by Nicholas Strausfeld, a Regents Professor in the University of Arizona Department of Neuroscience, and Frank Hirth, a reader of evolutionary neuroscience at King's College London—provides the first detailed description of Cardiodictyon catenulum, a wormlike animal preserved in rocks in China's southern Yunnan province. Measuring barely half an inch (less than 1.5 centimeters) long and initially discovered in 1984, the fossil had hidden a crucial secret until now: a delicately preserved nervous system, including a brain.
Phys.org
Distribution pattern and environmental factors of belowground bud banks in large-scale environment transects
Dr. Ma Qun from the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and his collaborators have investigated the spatial pattern of belowground bud banks along grasslands of northern China. The study was published in Land Degradation & Development. The researchers constructed the zonal and meridional transects at...
Phys.org
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts—a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space. John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his...
The $113,000 Hummer EV is totally outrageous in every way — and that's what makes it such a good time
I spent a weekend with the new all-electric Hummer. It's huge and over-the-top like the original — but without the gasoline.
Phys.org
1 in every 5 low-paid workers in Ireland are over 50, report finds
One in five of Ireland's 420,000 low paid workers are over 50 years old, according to a new report by UCD researchers. The study provides the first detailed look at Ireland's low paid older workers, finding that:. Low-paid women aged 50 earn less that similarly aged low paid men. Older...
Phys.org
Ottawa rolls out CAN$1.6 bn plan to adapt to climate change
The Canadian government on Thursday unveiled a CAN$1.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) plan to help the country deal with the looming dangers of a warming world, such as floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The so-called climate adaptation strategy will fund programs to help Canadians shield themselves from heat waves, protect coastlines...
‘This looks like the real deal’: are we inching closer to a treatment for Alzheimer’s?
After years of setbacks, dementia researchers are getting excited about a new antibody drug called lecanemab. No one expects it to stop cognitive decline, but even slowing it would be a breakthrough. At the end of November, thousands of researchers from around the world will descend on San Francisco for...
Phys.org
Stop counting cups. There's an ocean of difference in our water needs
A new study of thousands of people reveals a wide range in the amount of water people consume around the globe and over their lifespans, definitively spilling the oft-repeated idea that eight, 8-ounce glasses meet the human body's daily needs. "The science has never supported the old eight glasses thing...
Poland vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group C encounter
Poland take on Saudi Arabia in Group C of World Cup 2022 this afternoon and will be hoping to improve on their goalless draw against Mexico which saw Robert Lewandowski mess up an opportunity to earn the European side three points when he missed a penalty in the second half. Group C is delicately poised and Poland will realise that a win today puts them within touching distance of the knockouts ahead of a difficult final group game versus Argentina.Saudi Arabia meanwhile produced the shock result of the tournament so far when they came from behind to defeat Argentina...
Phys.org
Less intensively managed grasslands have higher plant diversity and better soil health, research shows for first time
Researchers have shown—for the first time—that less intensively managed British grazed grasslands have on average 50% more plant species and better soil health than intensively managed grassland. The new study could help farmers increase both biodiversity and soil health, including the amount of carbon in the soil of the British countryside.
Phys.org
Study reveals intensive grassland management hampers recovery of soil food webs from drought
New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
Phys.org
Pandemic spike in social cohesion starting to decline in Australia, survey finds
Social cohesion in Australia increased during the pandemic but is now declining due to a weaker sense of pride, belonging and social justice, according to a major study led by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) as part of a new partnership with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute. The...
peerj.com
The triglycerides-glucose index and the triglycerides to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio are both effective predictors of in-hospital death in non-diabetic patients with AMI
Triglycerides-glucose index, Acute myocardial infarction, Triglycerides to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, Insulin resistance, Prognosis.
