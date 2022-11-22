ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

525-million-year-old fossil defies textbook explanation for brain evolution

Fossils of a tiny sea creature that died more than half a billion years ago may compel a science textbook rewrite of how brains evolved. A study published in Science—led by Nicholas Strausfeld, a Regents Professor in the University of Arizona Department of Neuroscience, and Frank Hirth, a reader of evolutionary neuroscience at King's College London—provides the first detailed description of Cardiodictyon catenulum, a wormlike animal preserved in rocks in China's southern Yunnan province. Measuring barely half an inch (less than 1.5 centimeters) long and initially discovered in 1984, the fossil had hidden a crucial secret until now: a delicately preserved nervous system, including a brain.
Phys.org

Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut

The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts—a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space. John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his...
Phys.org

1 in every 5 low-paid workers in Ireland are over 50, report finds

One in five of Ireland's 420,000 low paid workers are over 50 years old, according to a new report by UCD researchers. The study provides the first detailed look at Ireland's low paid older workers, finding that:. Low-paid women aged 50 earn less that similarly aged low paid men. Older...
Phys.org

Ottawa rolls out CAN$1.6 bn plan to adapt to climate change

The Canadian government on Thursday unveiled a CAN$1.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) plan to help the country deal with the looming dangers of a warming world, such as floods, wildfires and extreme heat. The so-called climate adaptation strategy will fund programs to help Canadians shield themselves from heat waves, protect coastlines...
The Independent

Poland vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group C encounter

Poland take on Saudi Arabia in Group C of World Cup 2022 this afternoon and will be hoping to improve on their goalless draw against Mexico which saw Robert Lewandowski mess up an opportunity to earn the European side three points when he missed a penalty in the second half. Group C is delicately poised and Poland will realise that a win today puts them within touching distance of the knockouts ahead of a difficult final group game versus Argentina.Saudi Arabia meanwhile produced the shock result of the tournament so far when they came from behind to defeat Argentina...
Phys.org

Study reveals intensive grassland management hampers recovery of soil food webs from drought

New research led by a team of scientists from The University of Manchester has shown that intensive grassland management impairs the capacity of soils to buffer extreme droughts, which are becoming more frequent and intense. The study investigated how management of grasslands across northern England modifies the transfer of recently...
Phys.org

Pandemic spike in social cohesion starting to decline in Australia, survey finds

Social cohesion in Australia increased during the pandemic but is now declining due to a weaker sense of pride, belonging and social justice, according to a major study led by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) as part of a new partnership with the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute. The...
peerj.com

The triglycerides-glucose index and the triglycerides to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio are both effective predictors of in-hospital death in non-diabetic patients with AMI

Triglycerides-glucose index, Acute myocardial infarction, Triglycerides to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, Insulin resistance, Prognosis. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.

