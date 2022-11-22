ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Wolf Creek Road Closing for Road Work

The Yavapai County Public Works Department, working in conjunction with the Prescott National Forest will begin maintenance work to repair and improve Forest Service Road 97 (Wolf Creek Road) starting on Monday November 28, 2022, and continue through February 1, 2023. The County Public Works Department will start in Ponderosa Park working east to Senator Highway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy