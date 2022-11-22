ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Malaysian government remains hung as negotiations continue

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The math needed to form a new government in Malaysia remains hung and complicated with the two coalitions that earned the most votes refusing to work out a compromise and with the No. 3-ranked party deciding to remain on the sidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoU5s_0jK5Cddb00
Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (C) leaves the press conference at Malaysia's National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. He is in negotiation in trying to form a new government after the national elections. Photo by Fazry Ismail/EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian King, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, has the final word on who will form the country's new government but has set a timetable since the Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional coalitions remain short of the 112 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.

He has scheduled meetings with Pakatan leader Anwar Ibrahim , a longtime opposition leader, and Perikatan leader Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday.

"I urge the nation to be patient and remain calm until the process of forming a new Malaysian government and selecting a new prime minister is completed," the king said.

The longtime ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, which fell out of favor with voters after a scandal and won only 30 seats, could play kingmaker by taking one side or the other.

But current Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is part of the Barisan Nasional, told the king that it will remain neutral and not join either Pakatan and Perikatan.

Muhyiddin dismissed the idea of working with Anwar in a government where Anwar could be prime minister, even though Pakatan won the most seats in the election with 82. Muhyiddin said his coalition, which won 73 seats, now has the lead after winning support from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah party with six seats and 23 more from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak party.

The recent Malaysian election led to the country's first hung parliament in its history. The political upheaval was several years in the making after the powerful United Malays National Organization party, part of Barisan Nasional, was involved in the 1MDB financial scandal. That led to the downfall of former Prime Minister Najib Razak .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The Intercept

Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.

In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy