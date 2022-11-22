ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia player stretchered off after taking flying knee to the head in upset win over Argentina

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277Kxo_0jK5Cbs900

Saudi Arabia's unexpected 2-1 upset win over international soccer powerhouse Argentina will go down as one of the most shocking in World Cup history, but a moment late in that win may have cost the victors of one of their players.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, and with a 2-1 lead, Saudi Arabia goalie Mohammed Al-Owais ran toward a group of players near the net to get the ball out of there. As goalies do, he used his knee to jut the ball upward. So he ran in and took a leap with his knee out... and ended up smashing his it into the head of one of his teammates, Yasser Al-Shahrani.

Yikes. That is, as the tweet says, a "strong injury."

Al-Shahrani, 30 years old and one of the stars of the Saudi Arabian team, fell to the ground immediately and remained there, appearing to be unconscious. His teammates called for the trainers, who worked on him for a few minutes, but he was unable to leave the field under his own power. Al-Shahrani was eventually taken off on stretcher, but he gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carried away.

Saudi Arabia then had to defend their razor thin lead for another six minutes until the ref blew the whistle to signal the end of stoppage time. They were able to do it without the experienced Al-Shahrani, which is good because they may have to play without him going forward. No information about his condition has been released, but given what we saw, it's possible he could miss some time.

The next time Saudi Arabia plays is Saturday when they face off against Poland at 8am ET, so at least Al-Shahrani has a few days to rest up.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil's World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Neymar injured his right ankle in the second half and was substituted...
WSOC Charlotte

US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they...
WSOC Charlotte

Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
WSOC Charlotte

Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer's biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to...
WSOC Charlotte

U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates

The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?. Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
WSOC Charlotte

Why USMNT now needs to go for a win against England

DOHA, Qatar — Ever since April 1, when the 2022 World Cup's Group B took shape at a glitzy draw here in Doha, there has been a tentative assumption, derived from history and the contour of this group, that four points might be sufficient. The U.S. could, the thinking...
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup 2022: Qatar makes history as earliest host country to get eliminated

Qatar became the first World Cup host country to get eliminated after its first two games following a 3-1 loss to Senegal on Friday. It’s mathematically impossible for the 2022 World Cup hosts to be one of the top two teams in Group A and make it to the next round even though there’s still one more group stage to go. The Netherlands and Ecuador each won their first games of the tournament — Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 — and tied 1-1 on Friday. They each have four points and Senegal has three after its win over Qatar. Even if Qatar beats the Netherlands on Tuesday it will have no more than three points.
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup mystery solved: Why players lie down to defend free kicks

DOHA, Qatar — As Brazilian star Neymar lined up a dangerous free kick on Thursday in his team's 2022 World Cup opener, one of his Serbian opponents, Andrija Zivković, did something that, to the untrained eye, seemed curious. He lowered himself to the grass, and turned his back to the ball, and just lay there, as if to fall asleep.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
118K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy