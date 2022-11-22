Read full article on original website
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
Lakers enjoying return of LeBron ahead of second game in series vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers will look to sweep a two-games-in-two-nights series against the reeling San Antonio Spurs when the teams
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play against Atlanta
Gordon is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to right groin injury maintenance. Gordon is likely sitting out Friday's game because it is the first leg of a back-to-back. While Gordon will likely play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Garrison Matthews should see extended minutes in his absence against Atlanta.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Poor shooting in return
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets returned two key starters from the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, as Murray and two-time MVP...
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1
Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
Chargers' Dustin Hopkins: Suffers setback
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback in his recovery, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. As a result of the setback, Hopkins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, prompting the Chargers to sign Cameron Dicker to their active roster to replace him as the team's kicker. Hopkins has missed five of the team's last six contests due to a hamstring strain and will now be sidelined for at least four additional contests while on IR.
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Adds insurance marker
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The goal snapped a four-game point drought and 11-game goalless skid for the center. Karlsson started the year solid on offense, but he's slipped a bit in November. The center now has five goals, nine assists, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 21 contests overall.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Logs helper in second game
Chychrun notched an assist, eight shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes. Chychrun didn't get a point in his season debut Monday versus the Predators, but he didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet. The 24-year-old's eight shots led the Coyotes in the upset win in Raleigh. He'll be featured in a top-four role with power-play time as Arizona tries to find a trade partner for Chychrun, who has requested a move to a more competitive team. Many fantasy managers likely stashed him on injured reserve early in the year, but it's always worth checking to see if he's on the waiver wire.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Listed as full Wednesday
Murray (hamstring) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. All signs are pointing in the right direction for Murray putting an end to a two-game absence Sunday against the Chargers. First, coach Kliff Kingsbury met with the media Wednesday, telling Urban that Murray is "definitely trending in the right direction." Murray was asked about his availability for Week 12 a short time later, relaying to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that he believes he'll return. With the release of Arizona's first injury report of the week and his subsequent listing as full, Murray seem poised to be back under center for the Cards, replacing Colt McCoy.
