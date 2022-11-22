Best-performing stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.
Industries with the most stocks in the top 25
#1. Information Technology: 6
#2. Health Care: 5
#3. Consumer Discretionary: 4
#3. Financials: 4
#5. Consumer Staples: 3
The highest performing stock on the list returned +11.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#25. Biogen (BIIB)
- Last week price change: +4.6% (+$13.44)
- Industry: Health Care - Biotechnology
#24. Copart (CPRT)
- Last week price change: +4.6% (+$2.86)
- Industry: Industrials - Diversified Support Services
#23. Everest Re (RE)
- Last week price change: +4.8% (+$14.78)
- Industry: Financials - Reinsurance
#22. General Mills (GIS)
- Last week price change: +4.9% (+$3.78)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Packaged Foods & Meats
#21. Consolidated Edison (ED)
- Last week price change: +4.9% (+$4.41)
- Industry: Utilities - Electric Utilities
#20. Cigna (CI)
- Last week price change: +5.1% (+$15.39)
- Industry: Health Care - Managed Health Care
#19. Berkley (WRB)
- Last week price change: +5.1% (+$3.56)
- Industry: Financials - Property & Casualty Insurance
#18. Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Last week price change: +5.2% (+$10.81)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Specialty Stores
#17. Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
- Last week price change: +5.3% (+$2.59)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Packaged Foods & Meats
#16. Walmart (WMT)
- Last week price change: +5.4% (+$7.65)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Hypermarkets & Super Centers
#15. Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- Last week price change: +5.4% (+$13.41)
- Industry: Information Technology - Communications Equipment
#14. Arista Networks (ANET)
- Last week price change: +5.4% (+$6.93)
- Industry: Information Technology - Communications Equipment
#13. Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Last week price change: +5.6% (+$6.41)
- Industry: Financials - Financial Exchanges & Data
#12. Northrop Grumman (NOC)
- Last week price change: +5.6% (+$27.72)
- Industry: Industrials - Aerospace & Defense
#11. TJX Companies (TJX)
- Last week price change: +5.8% (+$4.26)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Apparel Retail
#10. AmerisourceBergen (ABC)
- Last week price change: +5.9% (+$8.99)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Distributors
#9. SolarEdge (SEDG)
- Last week price change: +6.1% (+$17.48)
- Industry: Information Technology - Semiconductor Equipment
#8. Moderna (MRNA)
- Last week price change: +6.1% (+$10.39)
- Industry: Health Care - Biotechnology
#7. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Last week price change: +6.2% (+$2.23)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Specialty Stores
#6. Merck & Co. (MRK)
- Last week price change: +6.4% (+$6.27)
- Industry: Health Care - Pharmaceuticals
#5. Cisco (CSCO)
- Last week price change: +6.7% (+$3.00)
- Industry: Information Technology - Communications Equipment
#4. Enphase (ENPH)
- Last week price change: +6.8% (+$19.93)
- Industry: Information Technology - Electronic Components
#3. Lincoln Financial (LNC)
- Last week price change: +7.1% (+$2.49)
- Industry: Financials - Multi-line Insurance
#2. Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)
- Last week price change: +7.1% (+$12.47)
- Industry: Information Technology - Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#1. Ross Stores (ROST)
- Last week price change: +11.9% (+$11.42)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Apparel Retail
