photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the top 25

#1. Information Technology: 6

#2. Health Care: 5

#3. Consumer Discretionary: 4

#3. Financials: 4

#5. Consumer Staples: 3

The highest performing stock on the list returned +11.9% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Stacker

#25. Biogen (BIIB)

- Last week price change: +4.6% (+$13.44)

- Industry: Health Care - Biotechnology

Stacker

#24. Copart (CPRT)

- Last week price change: +4.6% (+$2.86)

- Industry: Industrials - Diversified Support Services

Stacker

#23. Everest Re (RE)

- Last week price change: +4.8% (+$14.78)

- Industry: Financials - Reinsurance

Stacker

#22. General Mills (GIS)

- Last week price change: +4.9% (+$3.78)

- Industry: Consumer Staples - Packaged Foods & Meats

Stacker

#21. Consolidated Edison (ED)

- Last week price change: +4.9% (+$4.41)

- Industry: Utilities - Electric Utilities

Stacker

#20. Cigna (CI)

- Last week price change: +5.1% (+$15.39)

- Industry: Health Care - Managed Health Care

Stacker

#19. Berkley (WRB)

- Last week price change: +5.1% (+$3.56)

- Industry: Financials - Property & Casualty Insurance

Stacker

#18. Tractor Supply (TSCO)

- Last week price change: +5.2% (+$10.81)

- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Specialty Stores

Stacker

#17. Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

- Last week price change: +5.3% (+$2.59)

- Industry: Consumer Staples - Packaged Foods & Meats

Stacker

#16. Walmart (WMT)

- Last week price change: +5.4% (+$7.65)

- Industry: Consumer Staples - Hypermarkets & Super Centers

Stacker

#15. Motorola Solutions (MSI)

- Last week price change: +5.4% (+$13.41)

- Industry: Information Technology - Communications Equipment

Stacker

#14. Arista Networks (ANET)

- Last week price change: +5.4% (+$6.93)

- Industry: Information Technology - Communications Equipment

Stacker

#13. Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

- Last week price change: +5.6% (+$6.41)

- Industry: Financials - Financial Exchanges & Data

Stacker

#12. Northrop Grumman (NOC)

- Last week price change: +5.6% (+$27.72)

- Industry: Industrials - Aerospace & Defense

Stacker

#11. TJX Companies (TJX)

- Last week price change: +5.8% (+$4.26)

- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Apparel Retail

Stacker

#10. AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

- Last week price change: +5.9% (+$8.99)

- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Distributors

Stacker

#9. SolarEdge (SEDG)

- Last week price change: +6.1% (+$17.48)

- Industry: Information Technology - Semiconductor Equipment

Stacker

#8. Moderna (MRNA)

- Last week price change: +6.1% (+$10.39)

- Industry: Health Care - Biotechnology

Stacker

#7. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

- Last week price change: +6.2% (+$2.23)

- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Specialty Stores

Stacker

#6. Merck & Co. (MRK)

- Last week price change: +6.4% (+$6.27)

- Industry: Health Care - Pharmaceuticals

Stacker

#5. Cisco (CSCO)

- Last week price change: +6.7% (+$3.00)

- Industry: Information Technology - Communications Equipment

Stacker

#4. Enphase (ENPH)

- Last week price change: +6.8% (+$19.93)

- Industry: Information Technology - Electronic Components

Stacker

#3. Lincoln Financial (LNC)

- Last week price change: +7.1% (+$2.49)

- Industry: Financials - Multi-line Insurance

Stacker

#2. Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

- Last week price change: +7.1% (+$12.47)

- Industry: Information Technology - Data Processing & Outsourced Services

Stacker

#1. Ross Stores (ROST)

- Last week price change: +11.9% (+$11.42)

- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Apparel Retail