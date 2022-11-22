ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwOkL_0jK5CQ7200

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some interesting comments about South Carolina and what this game means for his team.

Clemson always has title aspirations , and head coach Dabo Swinney wants to remind fans about them.

He spoke about what the South Carolina game meant for his program. While complimenting what the Gamecocks have done, Swinney said that they are "in our way."

Swinney added the Tigers are one of a few teams that have a legitimate shot at a CFP bid. While Clemson may be on the outside looking in, they could still vie for a birth.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer commands respect from every coach he goes up against. Swinney shared some positive notes about what Beamer has done in Columbia and how the garnet and black are evolving.

Beamer got his signature victory over No. 5 Tennessee last weekend. It confirmed everything the program could be under his rule, giving fans their first taste of national relevancy.

Knocking Clemson out of contention on national television would be a monumental step for Beamer and company. South Carolina is currently on a seven-game losing streak to Clemson, and breaking that could immediately immortalize him in the eyes of Gamecock fans.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 32

Charles Keisler
3d ago

The only thing that Clemson needs to be an investigation into their football program, if they would they would be stripped of all their national championships!

Reply(11)
4
Bohica
3d ago

Sadly for Dabo, there are a large percentage of Clemson fans (Taters) that care more about this game than winning National Championships.

Reply(4)
2
davy boy
2d ago

I think it's going to be a good game it's going to come down to the wire SC is pretty good this year then previous years

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clemsontigers.com

Clemson’s Brand New Game

Note: The following appears in the South Carolina football gameday program. Clemson’s first coordinator of its Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) activities never dreamed he would have a significant role in Clemson’s football program when he first came to the school as a student in August 1983. He...
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How to watch the Clemson vs. Carolina rivalry game on Nov. 26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – It is one of South Carolina’s most anticipated rivalry games of the season – the Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 26 in Death Valley. The Tigers have won the past seven games over the Gamecocks and an eighth win would solidify the longest streak […]
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Darius Rush is veteran of the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Growing up in Kingstree, Darius Rush is keenly aware of the intensity of a certain late November game. After he signed with South Carolina. the C.E. Murray graduate spent the 2018 season redshirting. Now in his fifth year in the program, Rush is gearing up for his final chance at earning bragging rights at the expense of denying the Tigers an eighth consecutive win in the series.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
696
Followers
442
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy