Oakland, CA

Former Angel Draft Pick Non-Tendered By Athletics, Enters Free Agency

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
 3 days ago

He spent part of the 2022 season with the Angels.

David MacKinnon, who spent a portion of the 2022 season with the Angels, was officially non-tendered by the Oakland Athletics.

MacKinnon, who was acquired by the Athletics in August after he was waived by the Angels, went 0-13 in Oakland with two runs and a walk.

Before being waived, he did get an opportunity with the Angels' major league squad. With LA, he went seven for 50 with six RBIs, two runs and six walks.

MacKinnon was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Angels. He worked his way up through the minors before hitting .324 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs with the Angels Triple-A affiliated Salt Lake Bees in 2022. He had an impressive OPS of 1.060 in 63 games.

After unsuccessful attempts with the Angels and Athletics, MacKinnon will now enter free agency as a 27-year-old.

Halos Today

ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

