Wizards guard Delon Wright (hamstring) out at least 3 more weeks

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has been cleared to resume individual on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Wright, 30, sustained a Grade 2 hamstring strain on Oct. 25 against the Detroit Pistons. He scored five points, recorded three assists and added four steals in 16 minutes off the bench in the win.

Wright is averaging 6.5 points and 3.3 assists in four games this season, his first with the Wizards.

Wright has averaged 7.2 points in 415 career games (70 starts) with seven teams. He was a first-round pick (No. 20 overall) of the Toronto Raptors in the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media

