Arizona State

NASCAR Xfinity Series could turn all-electric in a huge future move

By Austin Konenski
 3 days ago

NASCAR has been rumored to introduce an all-electric series for some time now. However, an update that came out last month may have been overlooked by many fans involving the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, a potential all-electric series could fill the role of the Xfinity Series in the future. This would be a significant development if the all-electric series ever gets an opportunity.

The Xfinity Series has been labeled as one of the sport’s most competitive series for years. Let’s dive into the latest on the potential all-electric series that could be coming in the near future.

NASCAR Xfinity Series could turn into an all-electric series, latest updates on the potential series

Nov 5, 2022; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) leads driver Noah Gragson (9) and driver Justin Allgaier (7) during the Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

As stated above, the Xfinity Series might turn into an all-electric series in the future. However, this means the all-electric exhibition series needs to be introduced to the sport before a potential move.

The initial plan was for the all-electric series to debut for the 2023 season but that may have changed as Stern also reports it will not debut until the 2024 season at the earliest.

NASCAR’s talks with Dodge about entering the sport have reportedly stalled and Stern says it is unclear whether that has an impact on the delay of the all-electric series. Either way, this is a significant topic that is being discussed.

The sport’s Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell had this to say when asked to provide an update on the future plans of an all-electric series during the State of the Sport address.

“I think as soon as next year you’ll start to see some things in terms of development, in terms of on track. Still targeting ’24. You’ll see us do a lot of different things during next year also.”

Steve O’Donnell on a future electric series in NASCAR

This is consistent with Stern’s reporting as the sport is targeting 2024 instead of the 2023 season. It is smart to not rush this project and make sure it is good off the bat instead of struggling.

The sport is going in a direction that may appeal to many car companies as all-electric cars are a thing of the future. Perhaps, this could help NASCAR’s pursuit of a fourth manufacturer to join Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on a potential all-electric exhibition series that might debut as early as the 2024 season.

Cheryl Huiet
3d ago

Goodbye Nascar....been a huge fan for the last 40 yrs. Won't ever watch any Nascar series that chooses to go eleltric. Absolutely the stupiest idea ever!

sam
3d ago

I will pull the plug all together, I’ve been watching less and less every year . Only reason I watch is Kyle Busch . 8 run that 8 car up Toyotas A hole . Go Rowdy

Wuzafuz
3d ago

Just imagine the roar of nothing. One week pit stops to change batteries. A 500 mile race could take weeks. No thanks.

