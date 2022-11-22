ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco accidental drug overdoses this year surpass 500

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sT24G_0jK5CGX000

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – San Francisco saw 43 drug overdoses last month, raising the total for 2022 to 501 so far, according to a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Of the 501 drug overdoses, 359 (72%) involved the opioid drug fentanyl. Fentanyl, a synthetic opiate, is between 30-50 times stronger than heroin. A 3-milligram dose is enough to kill an average adult male, according to the United States Department of Justice.

It is believed to be the cause of more than three-quarters of all U.S. drug overdose deaths, of which there were over 100,000 in 2021 alone. It is considered by drug enforcement agents to be the deadliest threat they face today.

After fentanyl, methamphetamine was involved in 279 (56%) of the deaths and cocaine in 199 (40%) of the deaths.

Drug dealer had enough fentanyl to kill SF’s entire population, according to DA

As in prior reports, the Tenderloin (20%) and South of Market (16%) neighborhoods led the city in drug overdose deaths.

Of the victims this year, 79% were male and 21% female. Forty-seven percent were white, 29% were Black and 15% were Latino. Three-quarters had a fixed address at the time of their deaths.

In a particularly grim statistic, overdoses went up on Halloween (Oct. 31) compared to previous days, with four total that day alone — all involving fentanyl.

Almost twice as many San Franciscans have died from drug overdoses this decade as from COVID-19, constituting what District 6 (South of Market) Supervisor Matt Dorsey has called an “ongoing public health calamity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SF Bay Area ranks worst in US for package theft, report finds

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Package theft in the U.S. is rapidly increasing and three in four Americans have had a package stolen from the front of their home, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security website that has been releasing a package theft report yearly. According to the Package Theft Report published in early […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Mission District Homicide Suspect Sergio Omar CarrenRojas Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday, November 23, connected to a homicide that occurred in May 2022. The SFPD reported that on May 14, at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers from Mission Police Station responded to the area of 24th and Balmy Streets for a report of an assault. Officers arrived on scene and found a male who was unresponsive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
stealthoptional.com

Police request Killer Robots with deadly force in San Francisco

Weaponised robots are here to stay as the technology becomes a major part of American, Chinese and Russian militaries. However, the adoption of aptly-dubbed Killer Robots has been somewhat limited to police. In San Francisco, cops are attempting to change that. A new bill has requested the right for copbots...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Philly man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Sonoma County after drug deal turns violent

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without parole for multiple counts of murder, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s announced in a press release. Robert Lee Randolph, 36, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Randolph murdered two […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in connection with burglarizing Palo Alto home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Palo Alto on Sunday arrested a woman in connection with burglarizing a home she had reportedly broken into six months prior. Kathleen Joan Cuadros, 48, of Palo Alto, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vandalism and providing false information to police, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. […]
PALO ALTO, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin’s fentanyl pandemic — 57% of ODs come from fentanyl

At a meeting last week held to address the staggering number of fentanyl deaths in Marin County, it was revealed that of 65 fatal overdoses here last year, 57% involved fentanyl. The Independent Journal reported that at the meeting Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s public health officer, said Marin needs...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy