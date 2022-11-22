Read full article on original website
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network's Sara Walsh makes reporter's husband a bit nervous
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh had her husband a little nervous as he watched the end of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Antonio Brown defends Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen trolling: 'People go through stuff every day'
Antonio Brown defended his trolling of Tom Brady as the seven-time Super Bowl champion was going through marriage woes with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce and Working With Her Healer, Source Says
Gisele Bündchen's split from Tom Brady hasn't been easy. The same day that the one-time couple announced that they've finalized their divorce, a source tells ET that the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things with Tom." The pair, who tied the knot in 2009, are parents to Vivian,...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce
Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As...
Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo
The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Posts Thanksgiving Pic With Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling
People all over the country are giving thanks for their blessings today as we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022. And, as is clear from her recent Twitter post, Brittany Mahomes has a lot to be thankful for!. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes is certainly counting her blessings today...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Aaron Rodgers' offers snarky remark about Packers' future after loss to Titans
Aaron Rodgers had a simple response for one reporter when asked where the team goes next after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him
The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split
It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
Odell Beckham Jr. recruited by Cowboys after comment on blowout win
After the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr., who is on the team's radar to sign as a free agent, commented on the performance. Some Cowboys answered.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
