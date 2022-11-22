ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 1

Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him

The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

873K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy