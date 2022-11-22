Read full article on original website
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel
STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
Garbage haulers are mixing recyclables and trash into the same truck. But, why? | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News was undercover with our hidden cameras behind Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. We spotted KMG Hauling out of Potomac Falls, Va. dumping two bins, one for recyclables and a second trash bin into the same garbage truck. “Every single time. They’ve never dumped...
Woman's garden at Montgomery Co. Buddhist Temple helping community combat food insecurity
POOLESVILLE, Md. (7News) — Most associate Thanksgiving with family gatherings centered around a table full of food. But for many members of our community who suffer from food insecurity, it can be a time of high anxiety. This is a burden that Claire Seesman is looking to help ease...
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
'Everyone deserves a good meal': Turkeys, Thanksgiving staples handed out in Montgomery Co
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (7News) — The season of giving is in full swing!. Workers and volunteers with UpCounty Hub handed out hundreds of turkeys, chickens, and other Thanksgiving staples Wednesday afternoon at Watkins Mill Elementary School in Montgomery Village. A line of cars wrapped around the school and almost...
ZooLights return to Smithsonian National Zoo after 2-year COVID hiatus
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — ZooLights at the Smithsonian National Zoo is back, and on night one, the crowd packed the park, snapping up all of the special entry passes. "It's back and so are we," said visitor Melissa Kang. Visitors, including loads of little ones, were happy to welcome...
'A place that saved my life': Central Union Mission serves up more than Thanksgiving meals
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — On this Thanksgiving Day, Central Union Mission opened its doors to provide a warm meal and fellowship to hundreds of people experiencing homelessness. There are more than 7,600 people experiencing homelessness in the Washington, D.C. region this year, according to a Metropolitan Washington Council of...
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
Club kicked out of Arlington bank parking lot finds new place to sell Christmas trees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: We've got a follow up to a story your saw first on 7News On Your Side earlier this year. For 75 years, the Optimist Club of Arlington raised millions of dollars for youth sports and scholarships by selling Christmas trees out of a parking lot in Arlington. But Wells Fargo, owner of lot where the trees were sold, didn’t welcome the Optimists back this year. The Knights of Columbus stepped in to help.
Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
Md. Starbucks employee suspended after 'monkey' printed on Black customer's drink label
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — A Maryland Starbucks employee has been suspended after the word "monkey" was reportedly printed as the name on a customer's drink label, 7News learned on Thursday. The incident happened on Nov. 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. "A barista picks up a cup,...
National Army Museum opens Thanksgiving Day in holiday kickoff
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (7News) — The U.S. Army National Museum in Fort Belvoir, Va. opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day in the kick-off to a month-long holiday celebration. There will be several activities Thursday and throughout the weekend, including karaoke and a craft station to make holiday cards for soldiers.
SEE IT: Tractor trailer crash causes Thanksgiving travel backup on I-95 NB
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 Wednesday led to major headaches for Thanksgiving travelers. The multi-vehicle crash took place a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the 137-mile marker in Stafford County. The crash involved several passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer that ran off the...
Narcotics officer warns of fentanyl-laced pills amid surge of student overdoses in Md.
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Since mid October, they’ve been happening with greater frequency. The latest this week at High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. -- overdoses inside Prince George’s County Schools or involving students at home. Nearly a dozen in a little more than a month,...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Prince William Co., suffers life-threatening injuries: police
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of westbound Prince William Parkway prior to Crooked Knoll Way, Prince William County Police (PWPD) said. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and the striking vehicle stayed on scene,...
Three teens, one adult shot in Prince George's County, police say
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Three teenagers were among four people shot in Hillcrest Heights, Md. Wednesday night, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. One of the teens is in serious condition, while two other teens and an adult are in stable condition, PGPD said. The shooting took place...
'I'm heartbroken'| Black woman's coffee order at Md. Starbucks has 'Monkey' listed as name
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — In her 20 years of patronizing Starbucks, Monique Pugh said she never expected to go through what she experienced Nov. 19 at a store in Annapolis Mall. "A barista picks up a cup, looks at it and she's hesitant, and she says, 'venti caramel Frap'...
Teenage boy shot in NE DC on Thanksgiving Day; second shooting under investigation: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day as the traditional Turkey Bowl high school football championship was going on a block away. Police said the shooting happened about 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 17th Street, which is...
