ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Comments / 157

Rodger dodger
3d ago

there are alot of illegals working in construction and packaging plants our government knows about it but they are encouraging it

Reply(45)
85
Eagle Rider
3d ago

Undocumented aliens a have been operating trucks in the US for years with the Governments blessings!!! All started when the first Driver shortage hoax was perpetuated on the industry and the American people by the Big Company Carriers in an attempt to cut driver pay and benefits!!

Reply(2)
34
Biden is a POS
3d ago

Biden doesn’t care about Americans so why would he care about illegals working behind the wheel of a semi especially when they run you over.

Reply(1)
57
Related
Tom Handy

Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas Airport

Migrants in El Paso International AirportScreenshot from New York Times. A month ago, this Texas city stopped its busing program sending migrants to New York City. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and the city is waiting to receive funds to reimburse them for sending migrants to the Big Apple.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street Manholes

Migrants entering a manhole in El PasoScreenshot from YouTube. Migrants are entering El Paso illegally and this is scaring residents. KVIA ABC 7 reported the information. This comes about a month after President Joe Biden passed the Executive Order forbidding Venezuelan migrants from illegally entering the United States.
EL PASO, TX
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
24/7 Wall St.

11 New Warships That Will Join the US Navy Fleet

The USS Gerald R Ford, the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier of the U.S. Navy – and the world’s biggest warship – made its first port of call on Oct. 28 at Halifax, Canada, after its first deployment from Norfolk, Virginia, earlier that month. The highly advanced 1,092-foot-long behemoth, weighing 97,000 tons when fully […]
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy