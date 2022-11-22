Holiday cheer to flourish at Jeannette Sparkle of Christmas

Metro Creative

The annual holiday Sparkle of Christmas parade and celebration returns to downtown Jeannette on Saturday with food, art, children’s activities and wintertime cheer.

Presented by the Jeannette Business Association and the Jeannette American Legion, the event will feature a parade, craft show, cookie and candy sale and visit from Santa Claus.

Grand marshall state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, will lead the parade festivities beginning at 2 p.m. on Clay Avenue.

Business Association President Carole Babish said the craft show, which runs from noon until 5 p.m., benefits local businesses and organizations.

“We have churches that do the cookies and candies, and we have a baker in town that always sets up a big, very successful table,” she said. “The crafters, vendors and nonprofits come with some of their information.”

Free caricatures and face painting will be available, and Santa Claus will have gifts for children in the American Legion building after the parade.

Jeannette EMS will be offering flu shots at the event.