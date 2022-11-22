Read full article on original website
Muriel Lascola Cavat
Muriel Lascola Cavat passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Sunday, July 15, 1928, in New Orleans, Louisiana, was a longtime resident of Meraux, and a resident of Ponchatoula since, 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, who adored her family and spoiled them rotten every chance she would get. Her favorite pastime was bowling and spending time with her bowling alley families at Arabi Bowl and Tangi Lanes.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr.
Edgar Dennis McGehee Jr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on Thursday, January 11, 1934, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Edgar D. and Huguette Fernandez McGehee. Edgar was a US Navy...
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr.
Leon Vincent Latino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Medical Center at the age of 80. He was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1942, in Hammond, Louisiana. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He graduated from Independence High School, helped his family in their strawberry farm and worked at Ross and Wallace Paper Company.
Elaine Clark Stanga
Elaine Clark Stanga of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born on February 9, 1936, the daughter of the late Pernell Clark and Fannie Mitchell Clark. Elaine was raised in the Ponchatoula area where she and her husband, Kendall met in junior high at Champ Cooper. They were married ten years later and raised their children on their hill in Bedico. Elaine was a faithful Christian woman and longtime member of Bible Holiness Church. She loved gardening and working in the dirt. Elaine had the heart of a servant and devoted her life to caring for her husband and family.
Ruth McDaniel Smith
Ruth Alyne McDaniel Smith departed this world peacefully in Franklinton, Louisiana on Monday, November 21, 2022, after 73 joyful years of life. She was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana on March 25, 1949. She was a life-long resident of Washington Parish, living in Bogalusa and Franklinton. Ruthie was a 1969 graduate...
Kathy Lefort Richoux
Kathy Lefort Richoux, age 69, native of Larose, Louisiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Loranger, Louisiana. She is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of 42 years, Cline “T-Shu” Richoux, Jr.; two daughters Rebekah Dufrene and husband Brian, Aimee Naquin and husband Clint; brother Steve Lefort and sister Gail Broussard; and eight cherished grandchildren: Adeline, Danielle, Grant, Dexter, Zachary, Maxwell, Heath, and Hannah. A few weeks before passing, Kathy was overjoyed by the surprise announcement of a 9th grandchild, whom she would not live to see but instantly loved dearly.
James Vernell Hamilton
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday night November 21, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. He was retired from Avondale Shipyards and also worked for many years at the bag factory of Crown Zellerbach. James was a true “jack-of’all-trades” as he could do any handy-man job, mechanical or electrical work. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Buck during the Korean War. He was a longtime active member of Lawrence Creek Missionary Baptist Church that loved the Lord and was always very strong in his faith. James served his church family as a Sunday School teacher, church clerk and choir director, as he had a great love for gospel music throughout his life. He enjoyed farming his property with beef cattle after having a dairy farm in the years prior. James was forever a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
Charles “Charley” Winston Mapes
Charles “Charley” Winston Mapes, age 70, passed away peacefully while in Hospice care November 20, 2022 in Hammond, Louisiana. He is survived by his partner, Dawn Mapes; his daughters, Cinnamon Mapes, Christian Bowman, Lindsey Mapes, and Leah Mapes; his sisters, Linda Lowe, Kathleen Liner, Cora Ann Godwin and Shirlee Mapes; seven beautiful grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah Stevens Mapes and Winston Mapes; his son, Jude Aaron Mapes; and his brothers, Harold Mapes, Jeffery Mapes and Steven Mapes. Charley was a master carpenter whose beautiful work enhanced the lives of so many in our community. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, November 30th at the VFW Post 3652 Hall located at 15800 DeMarco Lane in Hammond from 11:00am – 2:00pm.
FOOTBALL: Scelfo, Allen claim Southland honors; league-high 13 Lions earn All SLC notice
HAMMOND, La. – Led by Southland Conference Coach of the Year Frank Scelfo and SLC Offensive Lineman of the Year John Allen, the league champion Southeastern Louisiana University football program had a conference-best representation on the 2022 All-Southland Conference football teams released Wednesday by the league office. Scelfo was...
FOOTBALL: No. 17/23 Southeastern welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho for FCS playoff matchup
HAMMOND, La. – For the second straight season and third time in the past four years, playoff football returns to Hammond, America, as the No. 17/23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team welcomes No. 18/24 Idaho to Strawberry Stadium for a first round contest in the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday at 6 p.m.
Gonzales, Bergeron selected as Woman & Man of the Year by Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa
Earlier this week, Junior Auxiliary of Tangipahoa announced their annual Man and Woman of the Year winners for 2022. This year, the organization chose to "recognize two selfless, giving, compassionate individuals: Carlee White Gonzales and Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr., our 2022-2023 Woman and Man of the Year!" Gonzales was recently...
Pearl River priest pleads guilty to felony obscenity
COVINGTON—District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Travis J. Clark, 39, of Pearl River, pled guilty to felony obscenity on Monday, November 21, 2022 before District Judge Ellen Creel. The sentence range for this crime is 6 months to 3 years in prison. He received a three-year prison sentence which...
WBB: Southeastern wins 90-34 over Bleu Devils
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team won against Dillard 90-34 in the University Center Friday Night. The Lady Lions (4-2) continue their winning streak that started on Tuesday against South Alabama with a solid performance against Dillard that ended with some newcomers taking over the hardwood.
MBB: Lions return home Saturday for contest with Carey
HAMMOND, LA – Finally home from a five-game road trip, the Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team returns to Hammond looking for the best start to a season since the 2017-18 season as the Lions welcome NAIA side William Carey to the University Center to kick off a day full of action on the SLU campus on Saturday.
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
70-year-old faces up to 10 years for aggravated assault with firearm
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on November 17, 2022, Robert John Morrison, age 70 of Carriere, Mississippi, was found guilty as charged by a unanimous 6-person jury of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. On May 3, 2020, the defendant and the 55-year-old victim were participating in a pickleball game...
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
Early voting begins Saturday for mayoral, School Board run-off elections
Tangipahoa Registrar of Voters Andi Matheu would like to remind everyone that the early voting period for the December 10, 2022 election begins, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, through Saturday, December 3, 2022, (excluding Sunday) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Among the contests on the Dec. 10 general...
