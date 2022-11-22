Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after an incident in Wahpeton on Wednesday. In a press release, police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30 a.m. where the woman said she was being physically assaulted by a man. Officers from the Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science Police Departments found the man and woman, who live together, with serious injuries.
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
Names Released In Suspected Murder-Suicide Near Battle Lake
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims of what is believed to be a murder-suicide as 59-year-old Steven Kern and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen. Deputies found their bodies in a house in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The...
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria
Two people over 80 suffer life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
Suspects in Chase Tied To Construction Trailer Burglary South of Horace
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fargo man is arrested and a juvenile hurt after trying to outrun a Cass County deputy early this morning and crashing. The deputy tried to stop 20-year-old Logan Glaser for speeding near I-29 and County Road 14 around 3 a.m. He killed his...
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty
A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
Minor injuries after rollover crash near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- One person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but injured are considered minor after a crash near Downtown Fargo Friday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 2nd avenue north and University Drive around 8:30 a.m. A driver of an SUV reportedly slammed into a minivan, causing the minivan to roll over.
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
Man Changes Pleas to Guilty in 2021 Fargo Workplace Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Moorhead man changes his pleas to guilty in the deadly workplace shooting of two co-workers at a north Fargo business. 36-year-old Anthony Reese shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone on November 17 of last year at Composite America-Melet Plastics. Reese...
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
Fargo Police Identifying Two Men Found Shot To Death
(Fargo, ND) — Fargo police are identifying two men found shot to death. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead at a home near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. Officials say they knew each other. No arrests have been made.
