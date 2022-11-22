Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans

Read full article on original website
Expanding Equity Income Strategies in a Rising Rate Environment
Despite recent economic data pointing to cooling inflation, uncertainty about future interest rate hikes remains elevated as the Fed continues to hint that a pause is not imminent. And as bond yields continue to fall at a rapid clip amid a seesawing market between the bulls and the bears, investors...
IRS Warns Taxpayers About New $600 Threshold for Third-Party Payment Reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Grab, Gojek Are ‘Supportive' of Singapore's Move to Expand Job Protection for Gig Workers
Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024. These recommendations include offering injury compensation and CPF contributions to these self-employed workers. Grab calls for the measures to be also applied...
Omicron BQ Covid Variants, Which Threaten People With Compromised Immune Systems, Are Now Dominant in U.S.
The omicron BQ coronavirus subvariants have risen to dominance in the U.S. as people gather and travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, putting people with compromised immune systems at increased risk. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are causing 57% of new infections in the U.S., according to CDC data. The BQ subvariants are...
Could Social Security Bail You Out If a Recession Hits in 2023?
The quick answer? Maybe. But filing for benefits sooner than expected could have consequences.
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Well Known Buy Rated Stocks Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential
Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. Here's a look at 5 stand-outs from Goldman Sachs's coverage.
DCG's Barry Silbert Reveals Crypto Firm Has $2 Billion in Debt as He Tries to Calm Investors After FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
Adderall and Amoxicillin Shortages Raise Questions About Transparency and Accountability in Big Pharma
Critical shortages of the ADHD drug Adderall and the antibiotic amoxicillin have left families reeling as the medicines their loved ones need become harder to find. It's become a familiar struggle as supply and demand have fallen out of sync during the pandemic, with manufacturers of various consumer goods struggling to keep up.
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
