Mrs. Patricia Ann Honeycutt, age 75 of Indiana, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born on April 23, 1947, in Harriman, TN. She was an avid supporter of wildlife preservation, a voracious reader, and a staunch supporter of education. Her death was preceded by her parents: George Edwin Fulks and Zola May Johnson Fulks, in addition to her sister, Mona Kaye Fulks Underwood. She is survived by two sons, William Scott Ervin and Anthony Paul Ervin, along with one daughter, Kristy Jeanette Honeycutt, 7 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her compassion for all will be missed dearly by those who loved her and sadly missed by those who never had the chance to receive it.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO