Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

qcnews.com

Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
CONCORD, NC
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WRAL

Two WBTV employees killed in I-77 helicopter crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have died after a media helicopter associated with WBTV News crashed on Tuesday along Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The station reported Tuesday afternoon that meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in the crash along I-77...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified In Helicopter Crash On I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people have died in a helicopter crash on the southbound side of Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road around noon Tuesday. No road vehicles were involved in the crash, with the wreckage on the banking along the southbound side of I-77. Medic confirmed 2 people had died on the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down

Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC

