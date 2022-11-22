Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...

