Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in I-77 chopper crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a trove of memories of his time at WBTV Television on Eric Thomas’s coffee table. Thomas was chief meteorologist at the station for decades before retiring in December. As a retirement gift, he received a book filled with notes and pictures–some of which now hold a more […]
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
Victims in Charlotte helicopter crash identified as TV station employees
Two members of a Charlotte TV station’s news team are dead following the crash of a news helicopter just south of the Queen City. Officials say, the chopper went down around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon near I-77 and Nations Ford Road.
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
WRAL
Two WBTV employees killed in I-77 helicopter crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have died after a media helicopter associated with WBTV News crashed on Tuesday along Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The station reported Tuesday afternoon that meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in the crash along I-77...
Two dead in helicopter crash near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two employees with a Charlotte television station died in a helicopter crash that happened around noon Tuesday in south Charlotte. The accident occurred near Interstate 77 at Nations Ford Road. MEDIC confirmed that two people were pronounced deceased on the scene. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, WBTV...
38 Charlotte firefighters control fire on East 7th Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood on Thanksgiving. The building was vacant at the time, according to the fire department. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The fire was showing from...
WBTV
Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Victims Identified In Helicopter Crash On I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people have died in a helicopter crash on the southbound side of Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road around noon Tuesday. No road vehicles were involved in the crash, with the wreckage on the banking along the southbound side of I-77. Medic confirmed 2 people had died on the scene.
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
One person hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Friday, MEDIC says. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Tom Hunter Road in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. MEDIC said they responded to a shooting and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
cn2.com
Deadly Chopper Crash Causing Major I-77 Delays – WBTV Confirming it was their helicopter.
YORK COUNTY S.C (CN2 NEWS) – 2 are dead in a helicopter crash on I-77 in Charlotte near Nation Ford Road (southbound). UPDATE: Our friends at WBTV sharing the devastating news that 2 of their colleagues were the 2 people on board. Chip Tayag was the pilot and meteorologist Jason Myers was on board. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.
News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down
Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were longtime members of WBTV A news helicopter crash in North Carolina has taken the lives of two WBTV employees. The crash occurred near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, with meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag onboard. In a news conference reported by Fox 8, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said there was no mayday or distress call before the chopper went down. Sergeant C.G. Byrd with North Carolina State Highway Patrol informed the station that...
Type of helicopter that crashed Tuesday has history of fatal crashes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers. The NTSB identified the helicopter as a Robinson R44. While it will likely take months for the investigation to...
WBTV
Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
Expert Calls WBTV Helicopter Type “Squirrelly”
Tonight on Charlotte at Six we’re joined by helicopter pilot Don Evans, who flies the same model of helicopter that crashed yesterday, killing WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers.
