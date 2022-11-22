ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Perry County Memorial Hospital announces Deaconess affiliation

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) have announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 2023. Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the local board, with a local focus, improving not only the health […]
TELL CITY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Some lanes of 2nd St. back open in Henderson after DUI crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams were closed early Friday morning. They say there was a DUI crash and power lines were down. Police say westbound lanes and one eastbound lane opened before 6 a.m. Police...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

High school students compete for cash and bragging rights at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge

High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. About 144 high school students from 10 schools and one...
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery

A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
MONTGOMERY, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Jasper PD Arrest Driver after Running Red Light

Jasper- On Wednesday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested a driver after running a light. Officers report around 5:35pm on November 23rd, 58-year-old Phillip Letterman was pulled over after running a red light on Newton Street. During that stop, officers suspected Letterman to be under the influence of a substance.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC proposes new calendar with major change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a step closer to approving next year’s school calendar. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg proposed the new calendar with one big change: Students would have a full week off for Fall Break. If approved, the school would utilize a “soft start” approach. The first half of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course

Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
EVANSVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Engineering Material Firm Invests in Evansville

DSM Engineering Materials celebrated the opening of its newly upgraded and expanded Evansville, Indiana (USA), facility. The investment, which has resulted in significant technology – and sustainability-focused improvements, will help DSM Engineering Materials to meet growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.
EVANSVILLE, IN

