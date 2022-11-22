Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Newburgh Dollar General ordered to temporarily close due to violations, health department says
A Warrick County, Indiana business will be closed temporarily after being ordered to do so by the local health department. A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily.
Perry County Memorial Hospital announces Deaconess affiliation
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Board of Directors of Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) have announced a new affiliation with Deaconess Health System, effective January 1, 2023. Officials say PCMH will remain a county-owned hospital, and will continue to be governed by the local board, with a local focus, improving not only the health […]
14news.com
Princeton fire damages home under construction, crews investigating
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are working to find out what started a fire at a Princeton home on Wednesday night. They say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Mill Street near the roundabout. Officials say it appeared to have started in the back of the house, which was...
wevv.com
Masonville Fire Department called to house fire Thanksgiving Day
The Masonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Daviess County on Thanksgiving Day. Fire officials say the fire happened in the area of Creekview Court where heavy fire was coming from the garage at the front of the home. We're told the fire spread to the attic causing...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
14news.com
Some lanes of 2nd St. back open in Henderson after DUI crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says all lanes of 2nd Street between N. Ingram and N. Adams were closed early Friday morning. They say there was a DUI crash and power lines were down. Police say westbound lanes and one eastbound lane opened before 6 a.m. Police...
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
High school students compete for cash and bragging rights at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge
High school students put their skills to the test and demonstrated their knowledge of technology, innovation, and manufacturing to earn prizes in the Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Challenge. The event provides a fun, engaging, and interactive competition focused on cooperation. About 144 high school students from 10 schools and one...
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
witzamfm.com
Jasper PD Arrest Driver after Running Red Light
Jasper- On Wednesday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested a driver after running a light. Officers report around 5:35pm on November 23rd, 58-year-old Phillip Letterman was pulled over after running a red light on Newton Street. During that stop, officers suspected Letterman to be under the influence of a substance.
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
EVSC proposes new calendar with major change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a step closer to approving next year’s school calendar. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg proposed the new calendar with one big change: Students would have a full week off for Fall Break. If approved, the school would utilize a “soft start” approach. The first half of […]
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
wevv.com
Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course
Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
Poll worker’s ‘inappropriate behavior’ under investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty tells us a poll worker was removed after making an “inappropriate comment” to a voter on Election Day. She says the poll worker’s actions will be under review in their next fiscal court meeting on December 13. Clerk McCarty tells us the poll worker said […]
buildingindiana.com
Engineering Material Firm Invests in Evansville
DSM Engineering Materials celebrated the opening of its newly upgraded and expanded Evansville, Indiana (USA), facility. The investment, which has resulted in significant technology – and sustainability-focused improvements, will help DSM Engineering Materials to meet growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.
wamwamfm.com
Comments / 1