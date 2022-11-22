ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 'French Onion Puff Pastry Bites' Are Too Good to Pass Up

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

Be sure to make these for the holidays!

Life can become repetitive. That’s why it’s important to find joy through our friends, family, furbabies, and food. If you’re the type who likes tasting new dishes, you’ll enjoy today’s post.

TikTok content creator @chefgenevieve shared her French Onion Puff Pastry Bites recipe. It’s the perfect appetizer for your dinner guests. Be sure to make these for the holidays!

The French Onion Puff Pastry Bites is our new favorite treat. It’s made with all the things we enjoy. To make a batch of your own French Onion Puff Pastry Bites, you’ll need onions, white wine, puff pastry, a mini muffin pan, thyme, grated Gruyere, Crème Fraiche, and beef bouillon. After caramelizing the onions, season with thyme and pour in some white wine. Next, cut the puff pasty into squares and place them into the mini muffin pan. Then, add the onions to the middle and top with the grated Gruyere. Back for the pastry bites for 16 minutes and allow them to cool. Then pipe Crème Fraiche on top before serving.

We can’t wait to taste those lovely pastry bites. But how does the TikTok community feel about it? Let’s find out now. User @Felix said, “sigh and add to favorites.” @amarauwanaka revealed, “Will I make any of these? Probably no. Will I watch every video she posts over and over again? Yes, definitely, yes. Impeccable quality.” @Karoltzia exclaimed, “Those won’t last long! LOL.”

Yes, we agree those won’t last long once you sit them out. But get ‘em while you can. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @chefgenevieve’s TikTok channel. Her content is so fabulous you won’t want to look away.

