Former Camden radio host, Lasker Bell Sr., gets street named after him in honor of his legacy
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Camden officials renamed Cherry Street to Lasker Bell Sr. Street in honor of Lasker Bell Sr. who was a television personality that was prevalent in the ArkLaMiss. From 1967 to 1985, Bell hosted his radio show “Las Bell Variety Show“. Bell also held public affairs appointments […]
Black Friday special for Chapel Hart concert in El Dorado on February 2
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The musical group Chapel Hart, consisting of two sisters and a cousin, is coming to El Dorado, Ark., for an indoor music concert on February 2, 2023. Murphy Arts District in El Dorado is hosting a Black Friday special for all remaining tickets through midnight on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Santa on the Square coming December 10 in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Santa Clause is coming to downtown El Dorado, Ark., on December 10, 2022. Free train rides and pictures with Santa will be happening on that day from 11 AM to 2 PM. Along with Santa’s visit to the square, Southern Realty Group will be...
City of Camden releases its Christmas event schedule
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Camden, Ark., is presenting its 2022 Christmas event theme and schedule called Believe in the Magic of Christmas in Camden. The Christmas season is kicking off on Thanksgiving weekend with Black Friday shopping on November 24 and 25, 2022. The City of Camden Facebook page...
MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado closes its doors after over a year of business
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — After opening its doors in September 2021, Mulekick @ MAD has closed its doors for the last time on November 23, 2022. The restaurant that featured craft beer, original pizzas, and live music, had its last dinner service on Wednesday evening. MuleKick started in Magnolia in 2018 and branched out […]
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
Camden City Council meets to discuss update on sanitation trucks
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Since the Camden, Ark., City Council did not gather at their regularly scheduled meeting last week, the members met in a special meeting on the evening of Tuesday, November 23, 2022. In the meeting, the council appointed two members to separate boards as well as granted a holiday bonuses to city […]
Rison, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La.
Bond set at $30k for suspect in Arkansas roadside shooting
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon. Chief investigator for the Union County Sherriff’s Office, Captain Jeff Stinson, said that the shooting victim, […]
Arsonist burns historic Haynesville church
A historic 100-year-old Methodist church and two homes were destroyed by fire in Haynesville in Claiborne Parish early Monday morning, apparently at the hands of an arsonist. The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reported the structures burned in the early morning blazes were vacant buildings. “The only thing standing now are...
Monticello's Daily News
At 9 AM, Tuesday morning, the driver of this eastbound loaded concrete truck lost control of his vehicle in Dead Man’s Curve, 2 miles east of Monticello on Highway 278. The concrete truck overturned in the north ditch, spilling a small amount of concrete, with most of it remaining in the barrel.
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly […]
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58. Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East...
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
Fire safety tips to remember as Thanksgiving approaches
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — As Thanksgiving approaches quickly, El Dorado, Ark., Fire Department Chief Chad Mosby is urging people to take the right steps to stay safe in the kitchen and outdoors. The National Fire Protection Association says that Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires to occur.
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
