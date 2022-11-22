Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Winona Health Hospice Hosting “How to Make It through the Holidays”
(KWNO)-The holidays are often challenging, even more so after the loss of someone close, so knowing how to mitigate some of the ensuing hardships and emotional challenges is important to maintain mental health. Winona Health Hospice is inviting local residents who are trying to cope with grief this holiday season...
winonaradio.com
13 WSHS Students Earn Spot in the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica
(KWNO)-During a ceremony held this month at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) by student advisor Susan Larsen, 13 students were formally inducted into the Tertulia Chapter of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (Spanish Honor Society), part of the AATSP (American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese). The Spanish Honor...
winonaradio.com
Experience the Magic of the Lanesboro Christmas Inn Tour
(KWNO)-The city of Lanesboro will once again host its Christmas Inn Tour. On Sunday, December 4th, everyone is welcome to join the people of Lanesboro as they showcase the holiday splendor of seven inns and bed-and-breakfasts. The holiday event will commence at 11 a.m. at the Cottage House Inn with...
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
Trempealeau family tree farm closing ahead of Christmas season, family hopeful for the future
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) — For many families, cutting down your own Christmas tree is tradition. If its yours– you might be seeing fewer options. Lamke Tree Farm, a family business in Trempealeau, is closing its gates ahead of the season. “This would be our 58th year being open,” said Paul Lamke, a second generation tree farmer. “Every year that I...
visitwinona.com
Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)
Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Pop-up shop opens for Black Friday business at Valley View Mall
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Valley View Mall is also home to a few small business pop-up stores, including a vintage clothing pop-up. A group of friends have been running it for about a year. They haven’t picked out a name yet– but that doesn’t seem to matter. The owners say their store stands out from the rest and attracts more...
winonaradio.com
Winona State University Earns “Green College” Title
(KWNO)-Winona State University continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s “Greenest Colleges” by the Princeton Review for the 12th consecutive year. “The Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges,” 2023 edition, selected 455 schools across the United States to receive the “Green College” title. The selection process for the title focused on colleges across the U.S. meeting specific standards for sustainability practices, sustainability education, and quality of life for students on campus.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Dr. Susan Betcher files for Goodhue County Special Election
Lifelong Goodhue County District 5 resident, Dr. Susan Betcher, filed for candidacy in the upcoming special election. The Goodhue County special election is required by law due to the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos in August of this year. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will determine...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Blackout Wednesday: La Crosse law enforcement remind people the dangers of binge drinking
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, but it’s also the start of a weekend filled with drinking. Some people call it Blackout Wednesday. It’s also known as Drinksgiving — a night to binge before Thanksgiving. “We will see an increase in alcohol related things,” said La Crosse Police Sgt. Brook Pataska. According to the National Highway Traffic...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
KIMT
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quiznos to close after 17 years
(ABC 6 News) – A popular sandwich shop is closing its doors in Rochester after 17 years. Quiznos, located at 101 1st Ave. SW Ste. 11 in the downtown Rochester Marriott Mayo Clinic area, put up a sign in their store alerting customers that they will be closing sometime after Dec. 2.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people hurt in Pepin County head-on crash Tuesday evening
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a head-on crash near Durand Tuesday evening. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near the intersection with Highway 25. According to a release, a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Durand...
winonaradio.com
Highway 43 Update: Winter 2022 and Spring 2023
(KWNO)-MnDOT is thanking area residents for their patience throughout the Highway 43 project, including the work done during the recent inclement weather. Winona’s Highway 43 roundabouts have finally opened. All major construction has been completed for the winter season, and all roundabouts can be fully utilized by vehicles. Next...
KAAL-TV
Faribault man charged with 15 laptop thefts totaling $45K
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday, Nov. 23 on 15 theft charges. Carl Edward Clark, 39, is accused of stealing $45K worth of laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., between the spring and summer of 2022. According to...
