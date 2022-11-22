Read full article on original website
buildingindiana.com
Engineering Material Firm Invests in Evansville
DSM Engineering Materials celebrated the opening of its newly upgraded and expanded Evansville, Indiana (USA), facility. The investment, which has resulted in significant technology – and sustainability-focused improvements, will help DSM Engineering Materials to meet growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.
WTVW
Positive social change backed by Warrick County grants
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — In a push to create more positive social change, the Women’s Fund of Warrick County had awarded $28,000 in grants to four local service organization. These four are known to address current needs within the community. This year’s grant recipients are:. •...
EVSC proposes new calendar with major change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a step closer to approving next year’s school calendar. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg proposed the new calendar with one big change: Students would have a full week off for Fall Break. If approved, the school would utilize a “soft start” approach. The first half of […]
buildingindiana.com
Plastics Recycler Investing $100M
The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, Posey County Commissioners, and executives from Avangard Innovative announced the company’s plans to build a 500,000 square-foot state-of-the-art recycling facility in Mt. Vernon, Indiana to support its Midwest base. The $100 million operation will create over 200 jobs by the end of 2024. “These...
vincennespbs.org
Wreaths Across America extends deadline to order
You still have time to participate in an annual event that honors local veterans. The Vincennes Kiwanis and Rotary clubs have extended the deadline for Wreaths Across America orders. It’s an annual event to place a wreath at the graves of more than 3000 veterans buried in the Vincennes City...
14news.com
Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
Bishop Siegel returns Father Etienne to public ministry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say following completion of a thorough investigation, Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel has returned Father Bernie Etienne, a priest of the diocese and pastor of Evansville`s Holy Rosary Parish, to active ministry, effective immediately. A news release says an allegation of inappropriate sexual conduct against Father Etienne, which was alleged […]
warricknews.com
Boonville skates into holidays
While winter in the Midwest is not a popular season for outdoor activities, those of a hardier disposition may want to enjoy the cold December air while gliding on skates in downtown Boonville. On Friday, Dec. 2, of this year, Greg and Maira Staten, founders of Handley’s House of Fun,...
witzamfm.com
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
vincennespbs.org
Wanted: Bell Ringers for Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign starts Friday. Sign ups for volunteer bell ringers have been going on for awhile. Captain Karla Salisbury of the Vincennes Salvation Army Corp says they need to fill 1500 hours. Only close to 400 of those hours have been spoken for. She says they...
New Restaurant Specializing in Tequila and Tacos is Coming to Evansville
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
Hite family holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a […]
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
