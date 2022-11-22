Read full article on original website
This multipurpose lamp concept is genius in its simplicity
Light is essential to human life, and the variety of lighting products is proof of just how important it is in every aspect of our life. That does mean that there is almost no one design that fits all because we need lighting in different places, such as on desks, on ceilings, and even sometimes in our hands. It might sometimes be more convenient if we can reuse that same lamp design for different purposes, especially if we tend to move around a lot or change setups every so often. Sometimes, that kind of flexibility requires an unconventional and often complicated design, but this modular lamp concept proves that it can actually be as simple as a single letter of the alphabet.
This palm-inspired lamp uses a folded translucent paper shade to create a unique ambient halo
Named after the eponymously-named Palmetto plant, this lamp by Patrick Hartog combines nature with minimalism to create an object with a unique allure. Despite the fact that it’s made almost entirely from metal (barring the paper shade), there’s still something innately natural about this lamp, given its natural source of inspiration. The lamp’s signature element, however, remains that aforementioned paper shade, which is folded in a zig-zag pattern to resemble the leaves of the Saw Palmetto plant.
Conveyor-inspired chairs bring a stark, minimalist look to your space
In this age of consumerism and materialism, there is a tendency sometimes for us to feel like we’re the products instead of just being a consumer. We see a lot of works of art, from movies to books to actual pieces of art, that speak to the fact that we are both the ones that consume and that we are being consumed as well. Did you ever think that this can be reflected in a chair that is both functional and artistic in its form and aesthetic? That’s what the CNVYR series from a Seoul-based designer and studio is all about.
Finished in natural wood, this ultimate home office desk has uncanny pockets in its legs
If you’re working out of your home office, chances are you have already got yourself the best setup to ease the work routine. The home office furniture market is expected to grow during the next decade and you have to be on top of your game to win your peers over. To that accord, even if you’re not almost there, designers will not leave a chance to tickle your senses with their imagination.
The ‘Tesla of coffee machines’ is a beautifully designed high-tech machine that delivers a luxurious coffee experience
Think of your Nespresso pod and imagine if it were just a thousand times better. I’m talking whole beans, ground and brewed on the spot, with an automated procedure occurring all within the same machine. What the xBloom does isn’t completely different from any average coffee machine, however, the method it employs and the underlying technology it uses is simply remarkable. A Tesla isn’t different from other cars – they both transport you from A to B… but one of them is just much more visually, technically, and emotionally sophisticated. That’s why we’re calling the xBloom the Tesla of coffee machines.
Self-wearing shoe concept automatically opens and closes thanks to a clever low-tech shape memory alloy spring
Designed to look like the spiritual lovechild of the Nike Adapt self-lacing shoes and the Nike GO FlyEase hands-free shoe, this proof-of-concept footwear design from Jeff Shen hides a Nitinol (Nickel-Titanium Alloy) spring in its outsole. Known for its shape-memory properties, the spring can be made to expand and contract, allowing the footwear to open or close around your foot! No laces, no hands, no problems!
This space-inspired pen magically hovers in mid-air, looking like something from an alternate reality
If you showed me the Levitating Pen 3.0’s silhouette, there’s no way I’d guess that this remarkable physics-defying object was a writing tool. Meet the Levitating Pen 3.0, a writing instrument that defies gravity! Now in its third edition, the Levitating Pen pushes its floating powers to higher limits, hovering an inch off the surface of your table while leaning at a mind-boggling 60° angle in a way that will make you question reality.
Supreme and The North Face collaborate to reimagine the popular G-Shock DW-6900 in vivid colors
G-Shock has some memorable collections but there are a few that compete with the unforgettable DW-6900 series, which with its debut in 1995 instilled a dramatic shift from the square shape of the original DW-5000 series. The rounded form factor of the 6900 has been a fan favorite ever since. It is little surprise then that streetwear brand Supreme and The North Face have collaborated with G-Shock to reimagine the popular DW-6900 in a slew of vivid colors.
Spacuzzi lets you stay warm in a small jacuzzi in the ocean
What do you get when you put a boat, a hot tub, and a fireplace in the middle of the ocean? It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but this is actually something that apparently people have been dreaming of. Of course you now have small boats (and big boats) that can accommodate both the hot tub and the fireplace, but what if you just wanted a small group of people to enjoy these amenities with you while you’re lounging in the water?
This turtle-shaped floating city could be the tourist destination of the future
Some ancient civilizations believed that the world was completely flat, while others thought that it existed on the back of a giant cosmic turtle. We know now better, of course, but there is still a sense of awe and wonder at the thought of living on a floating creature. Then again, that’s what cruise ships actually do, with the romantic notion of being on a turtle’s back. Never say never, as they say, and one luxury yacht company is proposing exactly something like that with a “terayacht” that can host around 60,000 people on a fantastic voyage across the seas that is equal parts terrific and terrifying, considering everything that could go wrong in the middle of the ocean.
