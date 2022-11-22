Read full article on original website
IN poultry producers donate over 200,000 lbs to Hoosiers
Indiana’s poultry producers were recognized Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Poultry Association spoke of the generosity shown by the producers. in the past year, Indiana poultry farmers donated nearly 200,000 lbs. of poultry products to Hoosiers in need. Crouch says she...
IN lawmakers discuss upcoming legislative session
Tuesday was Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse. It’s the ceremonial start of the 123rd Indiana General Assembly Session which begins in January. Lawmakers are headed into a budget year with the task of crafting a new 2-year spending plan. Earlier this week, at an Indiana Chamber of Commerce...
