Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Cheap Shot Called Out By Devin Booker And Charles Barkley
It was his most memorable play as a Laker so far, so there's that?
Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing
Xavier McDaniel needed to make one last-minute phone call to Patrick Ewing before signing with the Boston Celtics. The post Moments Before Signing With the Boston Celtics, Xavier McDaniel Needed to Call Patrick Ewing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Kevin Durant Takes Hilarious Shot At Kendrick Perkins After He Says He's Eating 6 Plates Of Thanksgiving Dinner
Kevin Durant savagely roasts Kendrick Perkins in viral Tweet.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
fadeawayworld.net
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."
Pete Maravich is one of the most underappreciated scorers in NBA history and a name that is often forgotten about while discussing the all-time greats in the sport. He never won a championship, and he didn't have a long prime, but Maravich was easily one of the most dangerous scorers in the league during his prime.
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley got called out over their criticism of Kyrie Irving by a former Chicago Bull.
NBA Fans React To Post Saying Patrick Beverley Is Statistically The Worst Player In The NBA: "He Trick Y'all."
Lots of fans had explanations for why Patrick Beverley is playing poorly.
fadeawayworld.net
Warriors GM On The Importance Of Draymond Green: "He Lives On The Line, If You Live On The Line, You Will Cross The Line"
The Golden State Warriors are widely regarded as the best team of the past decade or so among the NBA community. After all, in the last eight seasons, the Dubs have advanced to the NBA Finals six times and have ended up winning four rings. Speaking of the Warriors dynasty,...
Stephen A. Smith Takes A Huge Shot At Kevin Durant: "Pathetic. No Heart. No Pride."
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith held nothing back during his rant about Kevin Durant after the Nets lost against the undermanned 76ers.
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"
The 23-year-old has played a massive role in propelling the Mavericks so far this season.
Los Angeles Lakers All-Time Leaders In Major Categories
Kobe Bryant is the greatest scorer in Lakers franchise history, while Elgin Baylor and Magic Johnson leads the franchise in rebounds and assists.
