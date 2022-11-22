Read full article on original website
Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials
Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
vincennespbs.org
Wreaths Across America extends deadline to order
You still have time to participate in an annual event that honors local veterans. The Vincennes Kiwanis and Rotary clubs have extended the deadline for Wreaths Across America orders. It’s an annual event to place a wreath at the graves of more than 3000 veterans buried in the Vincennes City...
New Restaurant Specializing in Tequila and Tacos is Coming to Evansville
In the world of the culinary arts, there are just some things that always pair well together. Tequila and tacos may very well be at the top of that list and a new restaurant coming to Southern Indiana will be serving up both. What We Know. The details about the...
Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
WANE-TV
Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
14news.com
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet. Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food. Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can. “I’ve learned...
wevv.com
New restaurant taking over a west side Evansville venue with grand opening event
A new restaurant taking over a familiar west side Evansville location is opening to customers today. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ is officially opening to customers from 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday and Thursday and until 2:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday. The new restaurant is located on West Franklin Street,...
WKDQ
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
vincennespbs.org
Wanted: Bell Ringers for Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign starts Friday. Sign ups for volunteer bell ringers have been going on for awhile. Captain Karla Salisbury of the Vincennes Salvation Army Corp says they need to fill 1500 hours. Only close to 400 of those hours have been spoken for. She says they...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
14news.com
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
buildingindiana.com
Engineering Material Firm Invests in Evansville
DSM Engineering Materials celebrated the opening of its newly upgraded and expanded Evansville, Indiana (USA), facility. The investment, which has resulted in significant technology – and sustainability-focused improvements, will help DSM Engineering Materials to meet growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.
14news.com
Update: WB Lloyd back open at Burkhardt
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic update for drivers in Evansville. Dispatchers say westbound Lloyd Expressway is back open at Burkhardt after a vehicle broke down. They say it was not a wreck, but it was impacting traffic at one of Evansville’s busiest intersections on Black Friday.
buildingindiana.com
Plastics Recycler Investing $100M
The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, Posey County Commissioners, and executives from Avangard Innovative announced the company’s plans to build a 500,000 square-foot state-of-the-art recycling facility in Mt. Vernon, Indiana to support its Midwest base. The $100 million operation will create over 200 jobs by the end of 2024. “These...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
