Related
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Trump Team Does Damage Control After He Dines With Ye and White Supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, claiming he didn’t know the identity of the far-right activist who was unexpectedly brought along with the rapper. “This past...
Binance, Other Crypto Firms Line Up Bids for Bankrupt Voyager Digital After FTX Collapse
Digital currency lender Voyager Digital has been thrown back to square one after FTX, which had initially agreed to acquire the firm, filed for bankruptcy. Crypto platforms Binance and CrossTower both said they plan to submit revised bids for the company. Binance has also set up a $1 billion fund...
Tech's Reality Check: How the Industry Lost $7.4 Trillion in One Year
The Nasdaq has tumbled sharply from its all-time high a year ago, as layoffs, inflation and rising interest rates roil the tech industry. Companies are slowing spending and responding to a weakening economy after seeing their stock prices tank. "You just don't know what it's going to be like going...
How Congress May Make It Easier to Set Money Aside for Emergency Expenses
Finding the cash to cover the cost of an emergency is a big challenge for many individuals and families. Though experts recommend building an emergency cash cushion, surveys consistently show this is a challenge for many. Now, Congress may be poised to consider changes that would help make it easier...
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Manchester United, Activision Blizzard and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock shed 2% on Friday after protests occurred at the iPhone maker's major Foxconn supplier in China earlier this week. Analysts and investors have also feared that recent manufacturing shutdowns in the country following a Covid-19 resurgence could dent supply this holiday season.
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Well Known Buy Rated Stocks Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential
Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. Here's a look at 5 stand-outs from Goldman Sachs's coverage.
Russia Relaunches Soviet-Era Moskvich Car Brand Using a Former Renault Plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
Kansas pension fund takes small loss after investment in cryptocurrency company FTX
Kansas' pension fund reported a small investment in the ill-fated cryptocurrency company FTX, a spokesperson for the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System said Monday. The fund's exposure, or investment, in FTX and its affiliated companies was $187,400, Kristen Basso, a KPERS spokesperson, said in an email. That accounts for 0.0008% of the pension...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving. If you're scheduled to work today, please don't work too hard. U.S. stock markets are knocking off early, anyway, at 1 p.m. ET. (Bond markets close at 2 p.m.) Despite it being a short week with somewhat low trading volumes, equities are on pace to finish the frame in positive territory. The Fed minutes released Wednesday put a little extra pep in traders' steps. The central bank's policy makers indicated they are ready to slow down the pace of rate hikes given evidence of some progress in the fight against inflation. Read live market updates here.
Dow Closes More Than 150 Points Higher. Stocks Notch Gains for Holiday Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
