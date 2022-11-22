The Tigers have one more test before they get their shot at Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta. LSU hits the road to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team that did not live up to the preseason expectations set after it landed one of the best recruiting classes in the modern era. The Aggies are 4-7 and just 1-6 in SEC play having snapped a six-game losing streak against UMass last week.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 45 MINUTES AGO