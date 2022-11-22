Read full article on original website
LSU at Texas A&M: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for regular-season finale Week 13
The Tigers have one more test before they get their shot at Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta. LSU hits the road to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team that did not live up to the preseason expectations set after it landed one of the best recruiting classes in the modern era. The Aggies are 4-7 and just 1-6 in SEC play having snapped a six-game losing streak against UMass last week.
