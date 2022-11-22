Herpes diagnoses for 2 more office workers after infected janitor urinated in water bottles; additional charges filed, investigators say

Read full article on original website
Vea' Barksdale
3d ago
Lord have mercy where do these mutant humanoids come from and they're walking among us everywhere we are so we don't know who they are which is so frightening 🧐🤨😱😲🤔
HMilli
3d ago
Please give him life in prison. That’s what he has done to at least two victims. Who knows of other illnesses he may have caused.
Guest
3d ago
All these doctors online but no medical degree this is not a joke it’s very sad thing. Urinating in their water, that’s a new low
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
