Enjoy the parade and support local merchants on Small Business Saturday. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to invite residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season in Downtown Wilmington on Saturday, November 26, beginning with the 58th Annual Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade, which also support the local business community on Small Business Saturday. “This is a special time of year for people of different faiths, cultures, and communities,” said Mayor Purzycki. “We’re happy to once again be able to welcome our friends and neighbors from around the City and across the region to the heart of Wilmington for fun and festivities and even a little bit of holiday shopping. It is my hope that this holiday season continues to bring us together in a spirit of unity and peace as we reflect on 2022 and look ahead to 2023.” To support and encourage downtown holiday shopping, the City’s holiday season parking meter policy will go in effect starting Friday, November 25, 2022. (Details are included in the Wilmington Jaycees news release, presented below.) The Mayor is pleased to share the following information from the Wilmington Jaycees and looks forward to seeing everyone Downtown on November 26th.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO