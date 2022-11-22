ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahomans reflect on legendary aviator Wiley Post

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Today, Oklahomans celebrate the legacy of famed aviator Wiley Post.

Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22, 1898 in Corinth, Texas.

Post moved to Oklahoma as a child, living near Maysville. He was 15 when he saw an airplane at a county fair in Lawton, forever changing his life.

Post enrolled in aviation school in Kansas City. He returned to Oklahoma when he graduated and got a job with a construction company.

After receiving a settlement following a work injury that left him blind in his left eye, Post bought his first airplane.

Post caught international attention after he successfully flew around the world in less than nine days. He repeated the flight in 1933, breaking his own record in just seven days.

Two years later, Post was flying a hybrid floatplane he built. Fellow Oklahoman Will Rogers joined Post for this flight near Point Barrow, Alaska.

Sadly, the plane crashed, killing both Post and Rogers.

