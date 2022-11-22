ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Emboldened President Biden, Dems Pushing Semi-Automatic Weapons Ban

When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on semi-automatic weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Zion National Park Visitor Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip With Husband

A hiker was found dead on a Zion National Park trail in Utah this week after her husband went to get help amid freezing temperatures, park officials said Thursday. The 31-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, set out Tuesday with her 33-year-old husband on a permitted, 16-mile overnight hike along the park's Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement.
UTAH STATE
NBC Chicago

Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Open for Season in Chicago Area

After turkey time, it's timber time for many. Tree farms across the Chicago area are looking to spruce up the Christmas spirit, with many opening for the season Friday, merely a day after Thanksgiving. Some even debuted their shops earlier. Whatever the case, timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, to take part in the holiday tradition.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy