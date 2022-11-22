Read full article on original website
Emboldened President Biden, Dems Pushing Semi-Automatic Weapons Ban
When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on semi-automatic weapons. America has heard it hundreds of times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia: The president wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock Has Big Campaign Cash Advantage Over GOP's Herschel Walker Going Into Runoff Election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign had almost three times as much cash on hand as GOP candidate Herschel Walker's campaign in the runup to Georgia's runoff Senate election. Warnock had just over $29 million on hand as of Nov. 16. Walker had over $9.8 million in the bank heading into...
What is RSV? Here's What to Know as Cases Surge in Chicago Area
The rapid climb in hospitalizations of young kids in the Chicago area, fueled by surges in both RSV and the flu, have led to a number of warnings from health experts, and many questions from parents. "It's only November and RSV has already come and hit us hard. And there's...
Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal One Week Away
Illinois drivers have only one week left to renew their license or ID card if they've been postponing it during the pandemic. After numerous extensions for expired IDs over the past two years, the final deadline is set for Thursday, Dec. 1. The upcoming deadline applies to driver's licenses, ID...
Is This Flu Strain Worse for Kids and Seniors Than Others? Here's What Experts Say
Flu cases are rising across the Chicago area as hospitals report an overwhelming increase in pediatric admissions, but could the strain behind some current flu cases be making things worse?. Hospitals are already reporting a concerning rate of pediatric hospitalizations, with intensive care unit bed capacity dropping well into the...
Zion National Park Visitor Dies on Overnight Hiking Trip With Husband
A hiker was found dead on a Zion National Park trail in Utah this week after her husband went to get help amid freezing temperatures, park officials said Thursday. The 31-year-old woman, who was not publicly identified, set out Tuesday with her 33-year-old husband on a permitted, 16-mile overnight hike along the park's Narrows, the National Park Service said in a statement.
Lottery Ticket Worth More Than Half a Million Dollars Sold at Suburban Gas Station
A suburban Chicago lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. The winning ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy, according...
Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Open for Season in Chicago Area
After turkey time, it's timber time for many. Tree farms across the Chicago area are looking to spruce up the Christmas spirit, with many opening for the season Friday, merely a day after Thanksgiving. Some even debuted their shops earlier. Whatever the case, timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, to take part in the holiday tradition.
