ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcG4w_0jK597AW00

SHALIMAR, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes.

Dew Drop Inn closed Tuesday after tragic death of owner’s wife
  • Residential:
    • Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022.
    • Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced on 11/28/2022
    • Yard waste and bulk items will be serviced on 12/1/2022
  • Commercial:
    • If your scheduled service day is Thursday 11/24/2022, you will be serviced either Wednesday 11/23/2022 or Friday 11/25/2022.

The City of Crestview also released changes to the holiday trash schedule.

As we prepare for Thanksgiving, we wanted to ensure everyone was aware of WastePro’s holiday schedule. Any services that fall on Thursday, Nov. 24, will be pushed to Friday, Nov. 25. Normal Friday services will be pushed to Saturday, Nov. 26.

City of Crestview

Fort Walton Beach Public Information posted about changes for both Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season.

  • Thanksgiving Day – NO residential, commercial or yard waste collections.
  • The Day after Thanksgiving – We will be servicing residential recycling and commercial accounts but there will be NO bulk waste or yard waste pick up.
  • Christmas Holiday (Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26) We will be servicing residential recycling and commercial accounts but there will be NO bulk waste or yard waste pick up.
  • New Year’s Holiday (January 02, 2023) – We will be servicing residential recycling and commercial accounts but there will be no bulk waste or yard waste pick up.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WALA-TV FOX10

Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

WSCO: Reminding drivers of low speed vehicle laws

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Where there are beaches, there are typically low-speed vehicles. Low-speed vehicles, also known as LSVs, are vehicles that are registered with a tag, and meet basic requirements such as headlights and seatbelts; they have an average top speed of 25 miles per hour. The Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Volunteers deliver over 1,000 meals to those in need in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

WCSO names armed suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of an armed suspect who was shot by deputies. The WCSO said that on Tuesday deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area. Minutes later, the WCSO said, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WEAR

Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

65K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy