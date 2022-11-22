Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes.

Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced on 11/28/2022 Yard waste and bulk items will be serviced on 12/1/2022

Commercial: If your scheduled service day is Thursday 11/24/2022, you will be serviced either Wednesday 11/23/2022 or Friday 11/25/2022.



The City of Crestview also released changes to the holiday trash schedule.

As we prepare for Thanksgiving, we wanted to ensure everyone was aware of WastePro’s holiday schedule. Any services that fall on Thursday, Nov. 24, will be pushed to Friday, Nov. 25. Normal Friday services will be pushed to Saturday, Nov. 26. City of Crestview

Fort Walton Beach Public Information posted about changes for both Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season.

Thanksgiving Day – NO residential, commercial or yard waste collections.

The Day after Thanksgiving – We will be servicing residential recycling and commercial accounts but there will be NO bulk waste or yard waste pick up.

Christmas Holiday (Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26) We will be servicing residential recycling and commercial accounts but there will be NO bulk waste or yard waste pick up.

New Year’s Holiday (January 02, 2023) – We will be servicing residential recycling and commercial accounts but there will be no bulk waste or yard waste pick up.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.