Cranberry Township, PA

Travel Maven

This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Anabel Brunermer, force behind creation of county 911 system, dies

A figure whose lifesaving leadership was the driving force behind the creation of the county’s emergency communications system died Monday. Anabel Brunermer was 95 years old when she died at Sunnyview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Butler. Brunermer served as president of GFWC Intermediate League in 1969. That year...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cooking up the American Dream

It was not an easy road for Freddie Garcia to achieve the “American dream” with Los Mayas. Garcia opened his authentic Mexican restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, which, combined with a young and inexperienced staff, led to understandable financial difficulties right out of the gate. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Volunteers at North Catholic spend Black Friday serving others

CRANBERRY TWP — Instead of getting up early on Friday to hit the stores and score deep discounts on material items, 300 faithful Christians joined Bishop David Zubik at North Catholic High School to pack a meal for the disadvantaged. The last of 10 Amen to Action food-packing events...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

PHOTOS: Community comes together to “Stuff the Cruiser”

The Saxonburg Police Department and Middlesex Police Departments teamed up with the Lighthouse Foundation of Butler County to help provide gifts and toys to families on Friday. The departments will continue to collect toys from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the South Butler Community Library in Saxonburg and...
SAXONBURG, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Black Friday shopping lacks long line

The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

The winner of the exploreVenango “Thankful” photo contest: “I’m thankful for..our 2 sons (1 in the Air Force and the other a high school senior) with their great grandpa who is 95 and served in WWII , Navy Seabees ♡.” – Jeanette King.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds

Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
PITTSBURGH, PA

