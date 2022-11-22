Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
UPDATE: Missing Endangered Person alert canceled for mother and newborn
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued in Madison County for 36-year-old Laura Mae Sprinkle and her newborn baby.
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
'Huffing for Stuffing' organizers issue statement after participant's death
The organizers of Huffing For Stuffing in Bozeman confirmed on social media that a race participant experienced a medical event at the race, leading to the person's death.
Two Butte men dead after Tuesday night shooting
Butte Police, Butte Fire Rescue, and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at 925 W. Woolman Street on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in uptown Butte at approximately 9:20 pm.
NBCMontana
Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again
A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
UPDATE: Bozeman police identify man in ongoing investigation
Bozeman Police Department is looking to identify a man regarding an ongoing investigation. If you recognize this person, you can contact Detective Quinn Ellingson.
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. realtors say prices for single-family homes continue to rise
MISSOULA, Mont. — The price of a single-family home continues to rise in Gallatin County, according to the latest numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors. The median sales price for a single-family home shot up 7.1% in October, compared with October last year. The median sales price for...
mooseradio.com
Thanksgiving Travel Trouble in Southwest Montana: Snow, Wind, Ice
Traveling by car may pose challenges to Montanans ahead of Thanksgiving. Lots of mountain snow along with melting then freezing road conditions are in the forecast. Travelers in the Helena, Bozeman, and Big Sky areas should allow for extra time and make sure their vehicle is in good shape for the drive. Snow, very gusty winds and some freezing roads are all possibilities through Wednesday evening.
NBCMontana
Volunteers feed hundreds at free Thanksgiving dinner in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — The annual free thanksgiving dinner at the Rescue Mission in Butte is a source of pride for so many in the Mining City. It’s a way to give back to those in need. “This dinner means so much to us,” said Misty Johnston, Director of...
montanasports.com
Members of 2001 Montana national championship team believe 2022 Griz capable of deep playoff run
MISSOULA — After a blowout loss to Montana State, the Montana Grizzlies were firmly on the bubble for the FCS playoffs. But after Montana fans collectively held their breath, they let out a sigh of relief when the Griz heard their name called during Sunday’s selection show. And...
Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
Construction underway at workforce housing development in Belgrade
Construction is now underway at a site just south of Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport which is set to bring over 100 units of workforce housing to the area.
herosports.com
Brent Vigen Has Elevated A Surging Montana State Program
When Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello spent 1.5 days with Brent Vigen nearly two years ago during the head football coach interview process, Costello remembers a moment when he took a deep breath of relief and thought, “OK, this can work.”. Costello was tasked with replacing head...
KULR8
Montana State volleyball season ends with Big Sky semifinal loss to Portland State
OGDEN, Utah — Two days after knocking off No. 3-seeded and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team's season ended with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 loss to No. 2 Portland State in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
Here’s our list of the top 10 athletes from Montana
Sports aren't the first thing most people think of when it comes to Montana. In fact, Montana has never had a professional team belonging to any of the big-four sports. The University of Montana and Montana State University are without a doubt the biggest teams in the state. However, that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of athletes find professional success in their respective fields.
