1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser.

Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.

When Warner Robins Police, Warner Robins Fire and Houston County EMS arrived, Williams said they learned that a propane grill exploded and injured four people during the event.

Authorities said they believe the people were trying to reignite the gas grill when the explosion occurred.

Williams said two victims were transported to Atrium Medical Center in Macon, where one died Friday afternoon from his injuries. The victim was identified as 67-year-old Jonnie Lane Probert of Byron.

Authorities have not released the identities of the other three victims and their conditions.

Williams said investigators ruled the death as accidental.

