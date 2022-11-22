Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
This marine mammal was spotted spending time in Exeter
EXETER, N.H. — After several calls to the station, Exeter police said they're aware of a little visitor along the Squam-Scott River. A young harbor seal has been spotted basking in the sun. Police tell News 9 the Marine Mammal Rescue team is keeping an eye on the seal,...
WMUR.com
Dog seriously injured in encounter with bear, cubs in Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A dog suffered serious injuries in Goffstown after it was attacked by a bear, according to its owner. Dog owner Jim Hurley said he let his dog, Toby, outside Saturday night, and the dog was attacked. Hurley said bears came up from a wooded area to...
WMUR.com
Holiday travel ramps up in New Hampshire as people return home after Thanksgiving
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans are trying to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday and officials are asking people to be patient. Officials said Sunday is not only the busiest travel day of holiday stretch, but it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year. Across the country, millions of Americans are trying to get home after the holiday.
WMUR.com
Windham man finds lost wedding rings thrown in trash with help from transfer station employees
WINDHAM, N.H. — A man from Windham got very lucky when he found his wife's wedding rings after accidentally throwing them away. Kevin Butler tossed the rings Wednesday after they had been cleaned and wrapped in a napkin to dry. By the time he noticed, the trash was already at the transfer station.
WMUR.com
Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WMUR.com
Rescues underway after water main break floods Massachusetts neighborhood
LOWELL, Mass. — A water main break in Lowell is flooding the downtown area of the Massachusetts city, forcing rescue crews to help some people out of their homes. WMUR's sister-station WCVB captured video of people being rescued from a Race Street home by a crew on an inflatable boat Monday evening.
WMUR.com
Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
WMUR.com
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
WMUR.com
Nashua police release description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run; 3 pedestrians hurt
NASHUA, N.H. — Police investigating a hit-and-run in Nashua that left three pedestrians injured have released a description of the vehicle involved. Nashua police said the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. last Wednesday near 119 Main St. Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Toyota Rav4 with model...
WMUR.com
Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WMUR.com
Man hit by vehicle in Nashua on Thanksgiving taken to Boston hospital
NASHUA, N.H. — A man in his late 20's who was hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving in Nashua was taken to a Boston hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Nashua police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on West Hollis Street and...
WMUR.com
Canterbury man arrested in connection to Martha's Vineyard bank robbery, DA's office says
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with robbery at a bank in Martha's Vineyard last week, authorities said. The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said Omar Johnson of Canterbury was arrested by Massachusetts State Police, FBI, Tisbury and New Haven, Connecticut police after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut around 8 p.m. on Friday.
WMUR.com
Manchester VA partially closing main building due to water damage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester VA Medical Center said parts of their main building will be closed for the next few days due to water damage. Officials said the urgent and primary care sections are among those staying fully open. VA authorities said a pipe leak caused flooding, which temporarily...
WMUR.com
Ceremony in Dover honors history of Native American heritage with land acknowledgement statement
DOVER, N.H. — A plaque is now in place in Dover to honor the history of Native American heritage. A ceremony was held Monday unveiling the plaque that marks the history of Indigenous people that put roots down in the earliest days and are still part of the community today.
WMUR.com
University community reacting after Barrington student killed Portsmouth crash
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Salve Regina University community is reacting after a former softball player and student from Barrington died in a crash early Thanksgiving morning. New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened early Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South. Five hours...
WMUR.com
Video: A sunny Tuesday before rain moves in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In between systems today with sunshine before our next system with rain and wind arriving Wednesday. Sunshine and passing clouds (clouds linger up north this AM) along a lighter breeze today. Highs will be cooler: 36-44°. Clouds will start to increase tonight and there could...
WMUR.com
Police investigate bank robbery in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — Police are investigating a robbery at a Service Credit Union on Winchester Street in Keene. Police did not say how much money the man got away with on Monday. They said they do not believe he was armed. No one was hurt.
WMUR.com
Video: Cloudy and breezy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the latest system pulls away today, a few lingering showers or flurries are possible up north, another system could bring more rain and a mountain mix for midweek. Slow improvement today, some upslope mixing and snow is likely up north, there could be a few...
WMUR.com
Trooper uses cruiser to stop wrong-way driver on I-95
HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a trooper used his cruiser to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 early Monday morning. At about 1:14 a.m., state police said they started receiving reports from concerned drivers about a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in the area of Exit 1. As the car was heading toward the Hampton toll plaza, Trooper Peter Sankowich and officers from the North Hampton Police Department positioned their cruisers along the interstate and turned on their emergency lights and sirens in an effort to stop the car. Police said the driver kept going past the officers in the wrong direction. In fear there could be a crash, Trooper Sankowich used his cruiser to make contact with the car and guide it into a jersey barrier, bringing it to a stop, state police said.
WMUR.com
2 arrested, charged with aggravated DUI after going over 100 mph on I-93, state police say
BOW, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested and charged with aggravated DUI after allegedly being clocked going over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 93 in Concord and Bow. New Hampshire State Police said that around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, a trooper was monitoring traffic on I-93 in...
