HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a trooper used his cruiser to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 early Monday morning. At about 1:14 a.m., state police said they started receiving reports from concerned drivers about a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in the area of Exit 1. As the car was heading toward the Hampton toll plaza, Trooper Peter Sankowich and officers from the North Hampton Police Department positioned their cruisers along the interstate and turned on their emergency lights and sirens in an effort to stop the car. Police said the driver kept going past the officers in the wrong direction. In fear there could be a crash, Trooper Sankowich used his cruiser to make contact with the car and guide it into a jersey barrier, bringing it to a stop, state police said.

HAMPTON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO