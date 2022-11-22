ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

WMUR.com

This marine mammal was spotted spending time in Exeter

EXETER, N.H. — After several calls to the station, Exeter police said they're aware of a little visitor along the Squam-Scott River. A young harbor seal has been spotted basking in the sun. Police tell News 9 the Marine Mammal Rescue team is keeping an eye on the seal,...
EXETER, NH
WMUR.com

Dog seriously injured in encounter with bear, cubs in Goffstown

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A dog suffered serious injuries in Goffstown after it was attacked by a bear, according to its owner. Dog owner Jim Hurley said he let his dog, Toby, outside Saturday night, and the dog was attacked. Hurley said bears came up from a wooded area to...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WMUR.com

Holiday travel ramps up in New Hampshire as people return home after Thanksgiving

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans are trying to travel home after the Thanksgiving holiday and officials are asking people to be patient. Officials said Sunday is not only the busiest travel day of holiday stretch, but it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year. Across the country, millions of Americans are trying to get home after the holiday.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Car stolen while warming up in Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A car that was reported stolen Friday morning in Concord while the owner said it was warming up was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack told News 9 on Saturday said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. On...
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Rescues underway after water main break floods Massachusetts neighborhood

LOWELL, Mass. — A water main break in Lowell is flooding the downtown area of the Massachusetts city, forcing rescue crews to help some people out of their homes. WMUR's sister-station WCVB captured video of people being rescued from a Race Street home by a crew on an inflatable boat Monday evening.
LOWELL, MA
WMUR.com

Funeral planned for woman killed in rollover crash in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A wake was being held Monday for a woman killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash at the Portsmouth traffic circle. Witnesses said a car with six people inside flipped multiple times onto the median of the traffic circle. Police said Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche SUV that veered off the Route 1 bypass onto the circle's grass median.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Canterbury man arrested in connection to Martha's Vineyard bank robbery, DA's office says

DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with robbery at a bank in Martha's Vineyard last week, authorities said. The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said Omar Johnson of Canterbury was arrested by Massachusetts State Police, FBI, Tisbury and New Haven, Connecticut police after a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut around 8 p.m. on Friday.
CANTERBURY, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester VA partially closing main building due to water damage

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester VA Medical Center said parts of their main building will be closed for the next few days due to water damage. Officials said the urgent and primary care sections are among those staying fully open. VA authorities said a pipe leak caused flooding, which temporarily...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: A sunny Tuesday before rain moves in

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In between systems today with sunshine before our next system with rain and wind arriving Wednesday. Sunshine and passing clouds (clouds linger up north this AM) along a lighter breeze today. Highs will be cooler: 36-44°. Clouds will start to increase tonight and there could...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police investigate bank robbery in Keene

KEENE, N.H. — Police are investigating a robbery at a Service Credit Union on Winchester Street in Keene. Police did not say how much money the man got away with on Monday. They said they do not believe he was armed. No one was hurt.
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Cloudy and breezy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As the latest system pulls away today, a few lingering showers or flurries are possible up north, another system could bring more rain and a mountain mix for midweek. Slow improvement today, some upslope mixing and snow is likely up north, there could be a few...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Trooper uses cruiser to stop wrong-way driver on I-95

HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a trooper used his cruiser to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 early Monday morning. At about 1:14 a.m., state police said they started receiving reports from concerned drivers about a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in the area of Exit 1. As the car was heading toward the Hampton toll plaza, Trooper Peter Sankowich and officers from the North Hampton Police Department positioned their cruisers along the interstate and turned on their emergency lights and sirens in an effort to stop the car. Police said the driver kept going past the officers in the wrong direction. In fear there could be a crash, Trooper Sankowich used his cruiser to make contact with the car and guide it into a jersey barrier, bringing it to a stop, state police said.
HAMPTON, NH

