hometownstations.com
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
WSYX ABC6
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
Why are Ohio Republicans so fearful of Ohio voters?
We have experienced of late so many examples of Republican efforts to thwart the will of Ohio voters. Earlier this year, we saw Republican officials and legislators blatantly disregarding the Ohio constitutional amendments Ohio voters overwhelmingly put in place to curtail gerrymandering. These Republicans thumbed their noses not only at voters but also at the Ohio Supreme Court, which time and again ruled their actions unconstitutional.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
Last-minute trophy walleye in Lake Erie derbies: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of Nov. 23-25
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jim Holton, 71, of Millford, Mich. could have a lot to be thankful for on Sunday at noon. Both the Lake Erie Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam walleye derbies that began on Lake Erie on Oct. 15 will wrap up on Sunday at noon, and Holton’s 13.62-pound, 31.5-inch walleye caught last Tuesday off Lorain is in line to win both derbies.
WDTN
What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
themountvernongrapevine.com
CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio
There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
wksu.org
Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education
A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
Right-wing Silicon Valley hijacking Ohio’s future
At any given moment in the motion of history – especially during those distinguished times often characterized as “unprecedented” or “extraordinary” – it’s far too common, almost expected, to hear an idiom popularized by Fredric Jameson: “It’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.”
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
