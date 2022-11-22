ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Nicolás Perondi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
OHIO STATE
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Why are Ohio Republicans so fearful of Ohio voters?

We have experienced of late so many examples of Republican efforts to thwart the will of Ohio voters. Earlier this year, we saw Republican officials and legislators blatantly disregarding the Ohio constitutional amendments Ohio voters overwhelmingly put in place to curtail gerrymandering. These Republicans thumbed their noses not only at voters but also at the Ohio Supreme Court, which time and again ruled their actions unconstitutional.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Last-minute trophy walleye in Lake Erie derbies: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of Nov. 23-25

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jim Holton, 71, of Millford, Mich. could have a lot to be thankful for on Sunday at noon. Both the Lake Erie Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam walleye derbies that began on Lake Erie on Oct. 15 will wrap up on Sunday at noon, and Holton’s 13.62-pound, 31.5-inch walleye caught last Tuesday off Lorain is in line to win both derbies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTN

What’s the most popular Christmas movie in Ohio?

‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

CWD Testing Continues in Surveillance Area

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed that three white-tailed deer tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) following the collection of 637 samples in the fall of 2022. During the 2022 deer hunting season, testing has been performed in the disease surveillance area of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties on hunter-harvested and road-killed deer, as well as through targeted sampling.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Political differences define the new Ohio Board of Education

A small wave of new, progressive-leaning board members was elected to the Ohio Board of Education this month, including two in Northeast Ohio. Democrats see it as a rejection of far-right policies that have been the focus of the state school board in recent months. But debates over the board's...
OHIO STATE
Matter News

Right-wing Silicon Valley hijacking Ohio’s future

At any given moment in the motion of history – especially during those distinguished times often characterized as “unprecedented” or “extraordinary” – it’s far too common, almost expected, to hear an idiom popularized by Fredric Jameson: “It’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Center Square

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
MANSFIELD, OH

