Vincennes, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Aurora Evansville still looking for volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client. According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for: Volunteers to record […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Reindeer Farms Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

While I might be older now, I have always been able to find the spirit of Christmas. Even during the hard years, there have been plenty of those, we all have had them. There is something magical, wonderful, and special in the air this time of year. Could it be childhood nostalgia of our own days long past of trying to stay up all night to see Santa? Or could it possibly be something just a little bit more? I have discovered an amazing way to keep the magic and wonder of Christmas alive for the next generation of "Santa watchers" with the help of some close-to-home reindeer farms.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana family’s holiday tradition continues after tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a tradition that has spanned 16 years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Wreaths Across America extends deadline to order

You still have time to participate in an annual event that honors local veterans. The Vincennes Kiwanis and Rotary clubs have extended the deadline for Wreaths Across America orders. It’s an annual event to place a wreath at the graves of more than 3000 veterans buried in the Vincennes City...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field

There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Wanted: Bell Ringers for Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign starts Friday. Sign ups for volunteer bell ringers have been going on for awhile. Captain Karla Salisbury of the Vincennes Salvation Army Corp says they need to fill 1500 hours. Only close to 400 of those hours have been spoken for. She says they...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Evansville native helps create Thanksgiving staple

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Did you know the creator of a popular Thanksgiving staple is actually from Evansville?. Stove Top Stuffing was created partially by Ruth Siems. Siems was a Home Economics grad from Purdue University. According to the university, Siems worked at General Foods in New York. An article...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WynLin

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Large crowd joins Knights to honor clergy

More than 600 people from across the Diocese of Evansville filled the Huntingburg Events Center to capacity on Oct. 25 for the annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils from Dubois and Spencer counties. Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Schutte called our priests, deacons, and men...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Celebrating Native Americans Part 3

The group Wabash Valley Progressives is highlighting Native American Heritage Month. Today we are wrapping up a 3 part series on the month with group President Will Drews. The group’s social media pages have been posting information on Native American culture, past and present as well as current issues affecting them.
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

First responders work around the clock on holidays

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)

The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
HENDERSON, KY

