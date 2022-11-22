FTX Lawyer Calls This Case ‘a Different Sort of Animal' in First Bankruptcy Hearing

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that negotiating with the United States would not put an end to the "troubles" that have rocked the Islamic republic over the past two months. "Some tell us in newspapers or on the internet that to put an end to the troubles that started a few weeks ago, all that's needed is to resolve your problem with America and listen to the voice of the nation," Khamenei said.

