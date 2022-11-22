IOWA CITY, Iowa — We take a detailed look at the season-ending 24-17 win over Iowa that allowed Nebraska to claim its first victory over the Hawkeyes since 2014. Trey Palmer: The LSU transfer set Nebraska’s single-season record for receiving yards on Friday, catching nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. It was an exclamation point on a strong year for Palmer, who closes the season with 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. There were few Big Ten corners who could keep pace with Palmer on a go route and Palmer burned Iowa out of the gates for an 87-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to set the tone in the game.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO