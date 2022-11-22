ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

The 2-4-7: Huskers, Joseph finish long season on high note

IOWA CITY, Iowa — We take a detailed look at the season-ending 24-17 win over Iowa that allowed Nebraska to claim its first victory over the Hawkeyes since 2014. Trey Palmer: The LSU transfer set Nebraska’s single-season record for receiving yards on Friday, catching nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. It was an exclamation point on a strong year for Palmer, who closes the season with 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. There were few Big Ten corners who could keep pace with Palmer on a go route and Palmer burned Iowa out of the gates for an 87-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to set the tone in the game.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Iowa gets commitment from WR Dayton Howard

Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill wide receiver Dayton Howard committed to Iowa on Thursday. Howard becomes the 20th commitment in the Hawkeye recruiting class. Coming into his senior season, Howard had no scholarship offers. After transferring from Savannah (Mo.) where he spent his first three years, he had 45 receptions for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns at Park Hill as a senior, which drew the attention of colleges including Iowa.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

'Black Friday' plagues Hawkeyes' dreams of Indianapolis, what's next might be Ferentz's biggest test

The sun shining was supposed to be a microcosm of what Black Friday was supposed to entail for the Iowa Hawkeyes. A struggling three-win Nebraska without an identity coming into Kinnick Stadium with no motivation to win other than pride. The men decorated with the black and gold trotted onto Duke Slater Field one more time this season looking to return to Indianapolis for a potential Big Ten West Title.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy