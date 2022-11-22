Read full article on original website
Christie slams Trump’s ‘awful lack of judgement’ for Fuentes, Ye meeting
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) slammed former President Trump’s “awful lack of judgement” for his meeting with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who has previously espoused antisemitic and racist rhetoric. Trump had dinner with Fuentes, a livestreamer who has previously denied the Holocaust, and the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Reassure Fascist Nick Fuentes Trump Will Pardon Rioters
Trump has said "over and over ... that he will pardon January 6 defendants when he becomes president again," the U.S. representative tweeted.
