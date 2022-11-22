ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray: Keep Worcester on tech forefront

By Tim Murray
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

To support the continued growth of the Worcester-area economy, our elected officials and policymakers need to be focused on strategies that uplift our communities, create jobs and build on our past success by attracting and cultivating the next generation of technological pioneers.Between 2010 and 2020, Worcester outpaced every major city in New England — including Boston — in population growth, with an increase of 14%. Now at over 200,000 residents, Worcester continues to solidify its spot as the second-largest urban area in New England.

In that time, and since the dawn of the 21st century, the Worcester area has become a hub for the innovation economy . It boasts a booming life sciences sector and is home to a growing number of computer systems design and digital game development companies. And as the population continues to increase, so does the region’s small-business community, which has become more agile and innovative as the pandemic forced many businesses to incorporate more digital sales channels into their daily operations.

With a legacy of innovation that stretches over a century and a half, Worcester’s current economy demonstrates the infinite advantages of enthusiastic investment in technology and a world-class talent pool. From the city’s founding, the entrepreneurial spirit supported Worcester with a foundation to thrive in mechanics, transportation, textiles and more.

Now, in an ever-growing global market, the region continues to thrive. The business owners of Worcester met the 1960s industrial decline by quickly adapting to the challenge of change and in turn provided employment to thousands of people. As Worcester continues to expand its already impressive portfolio of medical science and digital technology companies, we must reflect on these successes by supporting policies and elected officials with an eye on the future, rather than those focused on overenforcement and regulation that will stifle innovation.

Following in the region’s innovative spirit, Worcester business owners who found their bottom lines affected by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly pivoted and adapted to the – now cliché to say – “new normal.” This transition was observed throughout the country.

Indeed, according to a study released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 86% of small-business owners in the United States believe that technology platforms have helped their businesses survive through COVID-19, and 87% believe technology has helped them grow in challenging conditions. Businesses that incorporated new technology platforms were more likely to see growth in profits, sales and employment than their less tech-savvy peers. Good policy should focus on increasing digital literacy and expanding access to online platforms.

As small businesses continue to rely on digital channels, and we continue to see growth in high-tech manufacturing, app development, digital gaming and life sciences in Worcester, it is more vital than ever that policymakers project a pro-growth attitude and focus on regulatory frameworks that support innovators of all sizes. We need to foster a policy environment that will turn the region into a destination for companies in the burgeoning Web3 market, in AI, in research and development in quantum computing, and the next big thing.

So as we move from Election Day and campaigns, it is critical for our leaders, as they begin the process of governing here in the heart of the commonwealth and across Massachusetts, to embrace policies that foster innovation, job growth and small-business formation.

Timothy P. Murray is the president and CEO at the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Murray: Keep Worcester on tech forefront

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

